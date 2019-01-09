

People demonstrate Monday outside Los Angeles Unified School District headquarters. Teachers in the nation's second-largest school district are threatening to strike this week if there is no settlement in long-running contract negotiations. (Reed Saxon/AP)

Teachers who are on the verge of striking in Los Angeles Unified School District — barring a last-minute contract deal — say they are doing it for more than a bigger paycheck.

Rather, they say, they are fighting for the future of public education in a district in which 1 in 5 students attend charter schools. Superintendent Austin Beutner is working on a plan to restructure the school system by creating 32 networks of schools, which would be overseen by regional headquarters, according to a Los Angeles Times story. The resources of the district’s central office would be slashed.

Some 30,000 teachers may go on strike in the next few days even as Beutner’s administration is working to find ways to keep classrooms open in the nation’s second-largest school system. The Los Angeles Board of Education voted Tuesday to ease the process for vetting adult volunteers in schools, while hundreds of substitutes have been hired and scores of administration employees have been assigned to work at schools in the event of a strike.

United Teachers Los Angeles has demanded a 6.5 percent pay raise; more money for schools; a boost in the number of counselors, nurses, social workers and librarians; a reduction in standardized testing; and an expansion of community schools.

The union has accused the school system of claiming to have fewer resources than it really has, but Beutner’s administration warns that the district could be insolvent in a few years.

The school system administration says that teachers are ignoring the serious financial troubles Los Angeles schools face and that the system can’t afford their demands. It has accused the union of bargaining for a contract in bad faith and refusing to listen to legitimate counterproposals.

Below is an open letter from 15 current and former Los Angeles Unified School District teachers of the year, with their names at the end, explaining why the teachers may have to strike. (In Los Angeles, county officials hold an annual contest to name a number of teachers of the year who compete with winners in other districts for the state title. These 15 were winners of the county contest.)

The letter was written before the school board Tuesday directed the Los Angeles superintendent to come up with a three-year plan to bring more money into the school system.

