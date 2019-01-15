

Hampshire College in Amherst, Mass. (Hampshire College)

Hampshire College disclosed Tuesday that it is considering the possibility of not enrolling a new class next fall as it faces financial challenges and seeks a “long-term partner” to strengthen its position.

The liberal arts college in Amherst, Mass., with about 1,200 students this school year, said it “will not close.” However, a statement from its president, Miriam E. Nelson, raised serious questions about the institution’s financial situation.

“I’m announcing today our intent to find a long-term partner that can help us achieve a thriving and sustainable future for Hampshire,” Nelson said in the statement, posted on the college website.

She added: “As we embark on this process we’re also carefully considering whether to enroll an incoming class this fall, and will work with the trustees to make that decision before the February 1 admissions notification date. This decision has significant ethical implications, and must take into account the welfare of our prospective students and community as a whole.”

Nelson acknowledged that Hampshire, like many small private colleges, faces “tough financial trends.” But she also expressed optimism. “There are bruising financial and demographic realities in play, and we’re not immune to them,” she said. “However, at Hampshire our budget is balanced, our $52 million endowment has performed well, and the success of our educational model is confirmed by an array of stellar data.”

She said the college plans to discuss the situation with students and faculty in community meetings.