For the first time in 30 years, teachers in the Los Angeles Unified School District — the second-largest school system in the country, with more than 600,000 students — went on strike Monday, demanding more money for resource-strapped schools, higher pay and smaller class sizes.

Some striking teachers are joined by students, who feel the impact of underinvestment.



“I am being affected by these things as well,” said Makailah Jenkins, 16.



One of her classes was so crowded she had to stand until a student transferred out.https://t.co/vDtbWZKfO1 — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) January 14, 2019

The labor action was the first of 2019 and the largest in a series of teachers strikes that began a year ago in West Virginia and spread to a handful of other Republican-led states. Educators in states including Oklahoma and Arizona demanded higher pay and more funding for their schools after years of working with salaries so low that many had to take second jobs. They also called for more money for schools with so few resources that teachers spend hundreds of their own dollars to buy basic supplies.

Stephanie Viana, 18, says she’s learning from history textbooks published in 1990 — before she was born. pic.twitter.com/1EnBA3Cev4 — Moriah Balingit (@ByMoriah) January 14, 2019

Thousands of teachers in the 33,000-member union, United Teachers Los Angeles, went on strike even while district Superintendent Austin Beutner’s administration kept schools open with some 400 hired substitutes and 2,000 district personnel temporarily assigned to schools to work as teachers, counselors and librarians. Obviously, 2,400 people can’t replace more than 30,000, and classes were being held in gymnasiums and other large spaces in schools.

All elementary, middle and high schools are open. Our Early Education Centers are open only to special-needs students and our State Preschool sites are closed. A strike hotline is available from 5AM to 4PM Monday through Friday at 213-443-1300. pic.twitter.com/R9Hkf6Ydf1 — L.A. Unified (@LASchools) January 14, 2019

This morning, buses rolled and breakfast was served. Los Angeles Unified schools are open and providing every student with a safe and welcoming learning environment. L.A. Unified has a strike hotline offering information about schools, open Mon-Fri, 5am - 4pm at (213) 443-1300 pic.twitter.com/qLmRRpoPBc — L.A. Unified (@LASchools) January 14, 2019

The union and the school system began contract negotiations nearly two years ago. United Teachers Los Angeles has demanded a 6.5 percent pay raise; more money for schools; a boost in the number of counselors, nurses, social workers and librarians; a reduction in standardized testing; and an expansion of community schools. It is also seeking smaller class sizes; there are more than 40 students in some middle and high school classes.

And though the proliferation of publicly funded but privately operated charter schools in the district was not directly addressed in the bargaining points, teachers say they are fighting to keep neighborhood schools alive in an era of school privatization.

Beutner’s administration, which wants to decentralize the district, says the union is unrealistic about the school system’s troubled finances and that it can’t afford all of the demands.

On Monday, the two sides could not even agree on how many teachers went out on strike. Beutner said in a news conference that only 3,500 were out of schools. The UTLA said that with 90 percent of their chapters reporting, more than 27,000 did.

.@AustinLASchools says only 3500 educators out today @LASchools. Here’s the march half an hour after initially entering the 2nd street tunnel. His counting is about as strong as his budget projections. #UTLAStrong #WeAreLA #Red4Ed pic.twitter.com/CnRZ6dEDwQ — United Teachers Los Angeles (@UTLAnow) January 14, 2019

The union said some 60,000 people participated in a march on Monday. Teachers walking picket lines got some (perhaps) unexpected support:

Taco trucks are feeding LAUSD teachers on strike https://t.co/SzacLn0wFg — Los Angeles Times (@latimes) January 14, 2019

Standing in support and solidarity with Emily Reyes, another local Los Angelina and proud member of @laschools on strike for a modest wage increase but more importantly, SMALLER CLASS SIZE! Honk in support! pic.twitter.com/bgfstQM55y — Jamie Lee Curtis (@jamieleecurtis) January 14, 2019

Several Democratic politicians tweeted in support of the teachers — and the Democratic National Committee released a statement in support — but the strike is uncomfortable for many Democrats who have been backers of charter schools. While regulation of charter schools was not part of negotiations, charters remain an important subtext to the strike.

California has more charter schools and more charter students than any state, and in Los Angeles, 20 percent of schoolchildren attend them. Teachers and union activists say their strike is about more than just money. They say they want to keep neighborhood public schools alive amid continued pressure from Republicans and Democrats to expand charter schools. Among those Democrats who did express support:

Los Angeles teachers work day in and day out to inspire and educate the next generation of leaders. I'm standing in solidarity with them as they strike for improved student conditions, such as smaller class sizes and more counselors and librarians. https://t.co/WcUdrSOk7D — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) January 14, 2019

I support @UTLAnow & LAUSD teachers who are for fighting for better pay, smaller classes, & better resourced schools for our kids. When we fail our public school teachers, we fail their students – and we fail our future. I’m with our teachers all the way. https://t.co/jDY8wWv10u — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) January 14, 2019

And Los Angeles is not the only place where teachers are expected to strike this year, with similar issues affecting teachers across the country.

(And Oakland Teachers, who are also about to strike) pic.twitter.com/UepjCHEgrD — Boots Riley (@BootsRiley) January 14, 2019