

The last remnants of the Confederate monument nicknamed Silent Sam, seen here in 2017, were gone by Tuesday morning at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. (Gerry Broome/AP)

On Monday evening, the chancellor of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill announced that the remnants of a Confederate statue would be removed and that she would step down at the end of the academic year.

By Tuesday morning, the pedestal and plaques left from the toppled monument were gone.

And by Tuesday afternoon, the statewide panel that oversees public universities in North Carolina announced that Chancellor Carol Folt would be gone, too, accepting her resignation effective Jan. 31.

The University of North Carolina System Board of Governors announced that William L. Roper, the incoming interim president of the statewide system, could appoint an interim chancellor “at such time as he deems appropriate.” Roper’s first day in office is Wednesday.

“A lot has happened in the last 24 hours,” Folt said in a call with reporters Tuesday morning.

Silent Sam, as the monument is known, stood prominently on the state flagship campus for more than a century. It had drawn demonstrations for decades — by people commemorating Confederate soldiers and by people condemning white supremacy. It had become an increasingly emotional and volatile target in recent years, spray-painted, splashed with blood, guarded by police. In August, the bronze statue was ripped off its stone pedestal by protesters, and in the months since, its future has been hotly debated.

And then, overnight, Silent Sam was gone.

Workers hauled away the heavy pedestal in the pre-dawn darkness, watched at times by students celebrating in disbelief — and questioning how long it would last.

Carol Folt announced Monday that she was stepping down as chancellor of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. She had planned to stay until the end of the school year, but, on Tuesday, the board that governs the statewide university system decided that her last day will be Jan. 31. (Ethan Hyman/The News & Observer/AP)

“It is telling that Chancellor Folt suddenly found the courage to act once she was no longer beholden to the politics of self-preservation,” Jerry Wilson, a graduate student who has protested the statue, wrote in an email Monday night. “What does it say about the culture of the university that neglecting the well-being of Black students is a requirement for job security?”

Given his experiences at UNC, Wilson said, he fully expects those in power to try to erect the statue again.

On Monday night, the chairman of the panel that oversees the state’s public universities, the board of governors, expressed surprise and displeasure about the unfolding events. The board did not know about the chancellor’s decision until after the public announcement, Chairman Harry Smith said in a statement.

“We are incredibly disappointed at this intentional action,” he said. “It lacks transparency and it undermines and insults the board’s goal to operate with class and dignity."

On Tuesday, the board of governors met in an emergency closed session and announced that it had voted to accept Folt’s resignation effective Jan. 31.

Earlier Tuesday, Folt had said she hoped to finish the academic year at UNC, saying she and her team had a lot of momentum — and a lot still to accomplish.

“I really have not wanted my job status to be part of my decision-making about the monument,” she said Tuesday morning. “It has not been."

