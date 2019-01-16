

Interim Michigan State University President John Engler, center, and trustee Joel Ferguson listened to a student during a board of trustees meeting this month. Engler faces backlash after comments he made about sexual abuse victims. (Clarence Tabb Jr./Detroit News via AP)

Michigan State University’s interim president, John Engler, faced growing pressure Wednesday as outrage grew over comments he made last week about women who were sexually abused by a disgraced former doctor at the university.

Engler told the Detroit News editorial board that some victims are “enjoying” the “spotlight” after speaking out about abuse by Larry Nassar, the former Michigan State sports medicine doctor who is serving a sentence of at least 40 years.

The chairwoman of the board of trustees announced a meeting Thursday morning to consider a personnel issue, and another trustee made his feelings clear on social media:

Members of the dean’s council — a panel of academic leaders at the school — wrote to the board of trustees that they do not support Engler’s continued leadership, given the pattern of his comments about women who complained of sexual abuse, and asked the board to “take appropriate action.”

A spokeswoman for the university did not immediately respond to requests for comment or a response from Engler.

Engler’s tenure as interim president has been tumultuous from the beginning: Immediately after the board voted unanimously to appoint him, a protester climbed onto a table to tell him students opposed him, and people shouted, “Shame! Shame! Shame! Shame!” as Engler left.

Student and faculty leaders said they were angry about the choice of Engler, feeling a former governor and longtime politician would not help restore trust at a school in desperate need of a dramatic culture change. And they said they felt blindsided by his selection.

It was a raw moment on campus, in the days and weeks after more than 150 women spoke out about the sexual assault they endured from Nassar, and how their complaints over many years were ignored. The school’s longtime president, Lou Anna Simon, resigned in the wake of the national outrage over Nassar.

When he was appointed, Engler said the abuse victims would be his priority, pledging that a better Michigan State would emerge and that would be the victims' legacy.

In May, the university agreed to pay $500 million to settle lawsuits by 332 woman who alleged abuse by Nassar.

In June, Engler apologized for an email to a university official in which he speculated that one of the victims was getting a kickback from her attorney for manipulating other women in the case. “That was a big mistake. I was wrong,” he said.

Later that month, the board voted to support Engler, despite pressure to replace him.

His latest remarks drew criticism on and off campus.

“If Michigan State University’s Board of Trustees is serious about standing with survivors and addressing years of complicity with Nassar’s abuse — they should start by removing John Engler as interim President immediately,” Shaunna Thomas, co-founder and executive director of UltraViolet, a women’s organization that supports sexual survivors, said in a statement Wednesday.