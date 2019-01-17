

Striking Los Angeles teachers are returning to the negotiating table with the school system. (David McNew for The Washington Post)

The Los Angeles teachers union and school district leaders are set to restart negotiations Thursday, the fourth day of a historic teacher strike that has affected about 600,000 students in the nation’s second-largest school system.

Thursday’s talks come after a months-long impasse between the Los Angeles Unified School District and United Teachers Los Angeles that led educators to strike Monday. The union is demanding that the school system hire more teachers to reduce class sizes and that it add nurses, counselors and librarians to schools. Superintendent Austin Beutner, who was hired last year to get the district’s finances in order, has said that meeting the union’s demands would bankrupt the school system, whose budget already is burdened by pension payments and the rising cost of employee health care.

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti (D) has remained largely out of the fray in the politically fraught showdown. The fight pits the teachers union, a powerful force in state politics, against a school board and a superintendent backed by wealthy advocates of charter schools. The union has accused Beutner of favoring charter schools, which have drawn students and resources away from traditional public schools.

But on Wednesday, Garcetti’s office announced in a brief statement that it would hold talks between the groups at Los Angeles City Hall, the same building where tens of thousands of teachers rallied Monday.

“Following discussions with the leadership of UTLA and LAUSD, both parties have agreed to resume bargaining,” the office said in the statement. “The Mayor’s Office will facilitate these negotiations.”

Declining enrollment and increasing pension and health-care expenses have led the district to cut costs. Average class size hovers between 35 and 40 students for middle and high schools, and many classrooms are so crowded that students sit on the floor. Many schools have only part-time nurses or librarians. Psychologists and counselors say they, too, are overburdened.

District officials moved closer to satisfying the union’s demands as teachers threatened to strike. Last week, freshly inaugurated Gov. Gavin Newsom (D), who was elected with the backing of teacher’s unions, proposed putting $3 billion in the state budget to help Los Angeles and other cities with pension payments. The move freed up millions of dollars for Los Angeles schools. On Friday, the district presented an offer to the union that included hiring teachers to reduce class sizes by a couple of students in middle and high schools, and providing a librarian for every middle school.

The union rejected the offer, saying that many of those changes would be short-lived. Union officials have not returned to the bargaining table since last Friday, despite pleas from Beutner and Newsom.

“This impasse is disrupting the lives of too many kids and their families. I strongly urge all parties to go back to the negotiating table and find an immediate path forward that puts kids back into classrooms and provides parents certainty," Newsom said Monday.