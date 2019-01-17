

Michigan State University's interim president John Engler is resigning effective immediately. (AP Photo/David Eggert)

EAST LANSING, Mich. -- The Michigan State University board of trustees voted Thursday morning to accept the resignation of its embattled interim president John Engler, effective immediately.

People in the room for the vote broke into applause. Engler has been a controversial leader, appointed a year ago in the wake of a sexual-abuse scandal and charged with changing the university culture, but often inadvertently offending the victims of disgraced former university sports medicine and USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar with his words.

The university agreed in May to pay $500 million to settle lawsuits by 332 woman who alleged abuse by Nassar. Engler is the second leader forced out at Michigan State within a year.

Engler, a former Michigan governor, survived a vote to end his term in June, but this week board members said they had the votes to terminate him.

Engler told the Detroit News editorial board last week that some victims are “enjoying” the spotlight after speaking out about abuse by Nassar, who is serving a sentence of at least 40 years.

Engler sent a resignation letter under pressure Wednesday, offering to step down Jan. 23. The board moved to make the resignation effective immediately.

Satish Udpa, an MSU vice president and former dean of the engineering college, was appointed by the board to serve as acting president.

An academic turned university administrator, Udpa has been at the university since 2001. He had previously served as the dean of the college of engineering.

“I’m honored to serve as the acting president of MSU,” said Udpa. “I am eager to work with the board during this transition, helping the university move forward.”

Udpa received his doctorate in electrical engineering from Colorado State University and had worked as a professor of electrical and computer engineering at Iowa State University before coming to MSU.

“While we collectively are working very hard to make needed improvements regarding the prevention of and response to sexual misconduct and relationship violence, as well as enhancing patient care and safety, none of our hard work will matter if people in leadership say hurtful things and do not listen to the survivors,” said Dianne Byrum, the chairwoman of the board.

“To the survivors, the entire Board of Trustees extends our remorse over the regretful comments Engler has made. We are diligently seeking a new leader to continue our healing and guide our campus to achieve our aspirations in integrity, inclusion, research and education.”