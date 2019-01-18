

California teacher Larry Ferlazzo. (Courtesy of Mariela Sanchez)

Here’s a brief break from the tragic, semi-tragic, infuriating and mind-numbing news that seems to rock us every day from, well, everywhere.

It comes to us from Larry Ferlazzo, an award-winning teacher of English and social studies at Luther Burbank High School in Sacramento. He has written nine books on education and has a popular resource-sharing blog. Ferlazzo tweets frequently to his tens of thousands of followers @Larryferlazzo.

Ferlazzo routinely asks his students to write evaluations at the end of the semester and to grade him on his teaching, as he explains in this funny tweet.

I had all my classes do end-of-semester evaluations of our classes and my teaching. Most were very positive, though one student wrote “I give Mr. Ferlazzo an A at being annoying.” — Larry Ferlazzo (@Larryferlazzo) January 15, 2019

In what way, I asked Ferlazzo, does he annoy students? So he asked them.

“Students had fun coming up with things I do that are annoying,” he said.

But, he noted, "they were also clear they were joking."

Imagine that. Kids having fun in a classroom.