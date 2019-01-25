

President Trump presents Mandy Manning, a teacher at the Newcomer Center at Joel E. Ferris High School in Spokane, Wash., with the National Teacher of the Year Award last year. (Carolyn Kaster/AP)

Two of the four finalists for the 2019 National Teacher of the Year Award come from the Washington area: one from the nation’s capital and the other from Virginia.

Of the four finalists, two come from traditionally funded and operated public schools: Kelly Harper from the District and Donna Gradel from Oklahoma. Danielle Riah of Alaska is a teacher and co-founder of a charter school, which is publicly funded but privately operated. Rodney Robinson of Virginia teaches at a juvenile detention facility.

The National Teacher of the Year is chosen from the winners of contests in every state and the District of Columbia, all U.S. territories and the Department of Defense Education Activity. The program is sponsored by the Council of Chief State School Officers, which brings the winners to the nation’s capital for the annual Teachers of the Year week.

The winner will be announced in Washington during Teacher Appreciation Week, which runs May 5-11. The 57 winners from the states and territories come to Washington and meet with the president and other leaders.

The 2018 National Teacher of the Year was Mandy Manning of Washington state, who met President Trump at a May 2 ceremony at the White House, where she brought letters from her immigrant and refugee students and gave them to Trump. She wore a handful of pins promoting equality, including one that said, “Trans Equality Now,” a slap at an administration that has promoted policies limiting the rights of transgender Americans.

Manning is planning a “teach-in” near the U.S.-Mexican border to protest the U.S. government’s detention of immigrant children in camps.

Here, from the Council of Chief State School Officers, are biographies of the finalists:

Donna Gradel, 2019 Oklahoma Teacher of the Year

Donna Gradel teaches Environmental Science and Innovative Research in Broken Arrow, Okla., where she is committed to unlocking the potential of her students by giving them opportunities to tackle real-world problems. She and her students created the Aqua for Tharaka campaign, which, for seven years, has provided clean water and protein for orphans in Kenya. Under Gradel’s leadership, Broken Arrow High School was the first Oklahoma school to receive a Lemelson-MIT InvenTeam grant, which provided funding for her students to research and develop a low-cost, sustainable fish food for developing countries.

Gradel is an executive committee member and co-founder of the “Together Project,” a collaboration between the city of Broken Arrow and Broken Arrow Public Schools dedicated to finding environmentally friendly ways to restore and enhance the city’s waterways.

Gradel serves as her school’s science department chair and is an advocate for STEM curriculum and facilities. In 2015, Gradel was one of 10 educators throughout the nation to the receive the Henry Ford Innovation Nation Innovative Teacher Award. She was the recipient of the 2017 Presidential Innovation Award for Environmental Educators recognizing her innovative approach to environmental education. She is an Oklahoma girls’ basketball state championship coach and Survivor Co-Chair for Tulsa’s Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure. Gradel holds a bachelor of science and masters of science from West Virginia University.

Kelly Harper, 2019 District of Columbia Teacher of the Year

Kelly Harper is a third-grade educator who believes that education is a powerful tool for dismantling the school-to-prison pipeline and a transformative tool for combating injustice. Her students engage in culturally relevant lessons, and she embeds social-emotional learning to support her students’ learning journeys.

Harper is completing her seventh year as an educator and began her education career as a Teach For America corps member in Houston. Harper led her students to significant gains and was the 2014 Sue Lehmann Excellence in Teaching Award Houston Finalist and National Nominee.

Desiring to return to her native Washington, D.C. metropolitan area, Harper began teaching at Amidon-Bowen Elementary School in the D.C. Public Schools (DCPS) in 2014. Harper has served as a teacher-coach for third- to fifth-grade reading teachers at Amidon-Bowen, professional development trainer for teachers across DCPS for English Language Arts (ELA), and written ELA Curriculum for DCPS. She currently is on her school’s Flamboyan Foundation Family Engagement Leadership Team and is a facilitator for DCPS’ Family Engagement Collaborative. Passionate about advocating for her students and her colleagues, Harper has served on the 2016-2017 DCPS Chancellor’s Teachers’ Cabinet and was a 2014 Teach Plus D.C. Federal Policy Fellow. Harper earned a bachelor of arts in English from Spelman College and a master’s in education with a concentration in educational leadership from the Johns Hopkins University School of Education.

Danielle Riha, 2019 Alaska Teacher of the Year

Danielle Riha moved to Alaska in 1995 and fell in love with the state. Substitute teaching in Alaska inspired her to earn a teaching degree from the University of Alaska. Riha taught in rural Alaska for seven years with Southwest Region School District, where she learned the value of culturally responsive teaching which incorporated indigenous knowledge and developed a successful reading program that included Yup’ik elders in the classroom. In 2008, she was recruited to help open the Alaska Native Cultural Charter School where she helped develop culturally infused curriculum, created the Morning Gathering and implemented Culture Week. Riha also works on the Alaska Humanities Forum Educational Advisory Board to help new teachers and all students understand and connect to indigenous culture and lifestyle and she helped create Math in the Cultural Context modules used in districts state-wide.

Riha holds high expectations for every member of the learning community. She inspires everyone to be their best self and master personal challenges by recognizing strengths and working through difficulties. She believes that teachers must work collaboratively to form bonds that create supportive, successful learning communities.

Riha holds a bachelor’s degree in education from the University of Alaska, a master’s in education from Grand Canyon University and is working on her doctorate in education at Capella University.

Rodney Robinson, 2019 Virginia Teacher of the Year

Rodney Robinson is a 19-year teaching veteran. He became a teacher to honor his mother, who struggled to receive an education after being denied an education as a child due to segregation and poverty in rural Virginia. In 2015, Robinson started teaching at Virgie Binford Education Center, a school inside the Richmond Juvenile Detention Center, in an effort to better understand the school-to-prison pipeline.

Robinson uses the whole child approach to education to help the students who are most vulnerable. His classroom is a collaborative partnership between himself and his students and is anchored in him providing a civic centered education that promotes social-emotional growth. Robinson uses the knowledge he has gained from his students to develop alternative programs to prevent students from entering the school-to-prison pipeline.

Robinson has been published three times by Yale University and has received numerous awards for his accomplishments in and out of the classroom, most notably the R.E.B. Award for Teaching Excellence. He is a member of Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney’s Education Compact Team, which includes politicians, educators, business leaders and community leaders, and is working with city leaders and local colleges to recruit underrepresented male teachers into the field of education. He has also worked with Pulitzer Award winning author James Forman Jr. on developing curriculum units on race, class, and punishment as a part of the Yale-New Haven Teachers Institute.

Robinson earned a bachelor of arts in history from Virginia State University and a master’s in educational administration and supervision from Virginia Commonwealth University.

