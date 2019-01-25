

About 200 teachers participated in a rally outside Denver Public Schools headquarters Thursday. Teachers have voted overwhelmingly to strike, but their plans to walk off the job have been placed on hold after the school system asked the state to intervene. (P. Solomon Banda/AP)

Denver Public Schools threatened foreign teachers working on visas that they would be reported to immigration authorities if they join a strike that has been approved by the teachers union — but later apologized and retracted the warning.

Educators in the largest public school district in Colorado voted this week to strike if negotiations between the system and the Denver Classroom Teachers Association over the salary structure are unsuccessful.

Teachers had thought Monday could be the first day of a strike, but the school system this week asked state officials to intervene, forcing the timeline for a possible strike into next month.

As the teachers union moved to a strike vote this week, the school system sent a letter to teachers warning those working on visas that they would be reported to U.S. immigration officials. However, federal guidance on this issue does not require that individual teachers working on H-1B and J-1 visas be reported to immigration; federal officials need only be told that a strike has started.

School system officials then sent a second letter apologizing for the first. The district issued a statement saying the error was the result of “a misinterpretation” of information provided by the school system’s law firm and “the communication was in no way intended to cause fear for our educators on visas.”

“Our deepest apologies for any anxiety that was caused by this error,” the statement said.

Sean Davis, a Denver teacher, called the district’s mistake "absolutely sickening.” Davis works at South High School, which has a student population that represents more than 60 countries, and in an email he noted that the Denver school system “constantly sends out communication on how much they value diversity and how much they will protect our immigrant students.” He also said:

We have multiple teachers at our school who teach here on a Visa. Throughout the week we had heard from them that they may have to cross the picket line because they are terrified that our employer will contact immigration and they could potentially be deported. This is affecting immigrants that identify as LGBT and are here because they fear going back to a repressive country they come from. We find it absolutely sickening that a district that prides itself on diversity and integrity is using fear tactics like this to scare employees into not striking. Denver teachers are united on this and will fight to protect the rights of our brothers and sisters. We welcome all teachers into our teachers union and value them, regardless of gender, ethnicity, religion, or sexual orientation. We are proud to work with teachers here on visas and we stand with them.

Here’s the district’s full statement: