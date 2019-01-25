Denver Public Schools threatened foreign teachers working on visas that they would be reported to immigration authorities if they join a strike that has been approved by the teachers union — but later apologized and retracted the warning.
Educators in the largest public school district in Colorado voted this week to strike if negotiations between the system and the Denver Classroom Teachers Association over the salary structure are unsuccessful.
Teachers had thought Monday could be the first day of a strike, but the school system this week asked state officials to intervene, forcing the timeline for a possible strike into next month.
As the teachers union moved to a strike vote this week, the school system sent a letter to teachers warning those working on visas that they would be reported to U.S. immigration officials. However, federal guidance on this issue does not require that individual teachers working on H-1B and J-1 visas be reported to immigration; federal officials need only be told that a strike has started.
School system officials then sent a second letter apologizing for the first. The district issued a statement saying the error was the result of “a misinterpretation” of information provided by the school system’s law firm and “the communication was in no way intended to cause fear for our educators on visas.”
“Our deepest apologies for any anxiety that was caused by this error,” the statement said.
Sean Davis, a Denver teacher, called the district’s mistake "absolutely sickening.” Davis works at South High School, which has a student population that represents more than 60 countries, and in an email he noted that the Denver school system “constantly sends out communication on how much they value diversity and how much they will protect our immigrant students.” He also said:
We have multiple teachers at our school who teach here on a Visa. Throughout the week we had heard from them that they may have to cross the picket line because they are terrified that our employer will contact immigration and they could potentially be deported. This is affecting immigrants that identify as LGBT and are here because they fear going back to a repressive country they come from. We find it absolutely sickening that a district that prides itself on diversity and integrity is using fear tactics like this to scare employees into not striking. Denver teachers are united on this and will fight to protect the rights of our brothers and sisters. We welcome all teachers into our teachers union and value them, regardless of gender, ethnicity, religion, or sexual orientation. We are proud to work with teachers here on visas and we stand with them.
Here’s the district’s full statement:
We understand that an incorrect communication was provided by a DPS employee regarding our educators on H-1B and J-1 visas. The error was the result of a misinterpretation of the information that we received from our immigration firm, and the communication was in no way intended to cause fear for our educators on visas. Our deepest apologies for any anxiety that was caused by this error.
DPS retains Kolko and Associates, P.C. (now known as Kolko & Casey P.C.) for immigration issues and visa processing. The firm has posted guidance for educators on H1-B visas. https://www.kolkocasey.com/immigration-and-firm-news/strike-h-1b
According to the guidance we have been provided, DPS has to inform the U.S. Department of Labor if a strike begins due to the requirements of the Labor Condition Applications, that are part of the H-1B process. However, DPS does not inform the government of the names of employees who are participating in a strike.
DPS will not be collecting information or reporting information to immigration (USCIS) or the U.S. Department of State about any individuals' decision to strike or not strike. We will work to correct this misunderstanding immediately. Again, we are deeply apologetic for this misunderstanding.
As a district community, one of our core beliefs is that our diversity is a community treasure and equity is at the core of our mission. Our leadership has been unequivocal in their commitment to protecting the legal rights of all community members, including teachers, regardless of immigration status, national origin, religion or race. The district will do everything in our lawful power to protect our students’ and teachers' confidential information and ensure that our students’ learning environments are not disrupted by immigration enforcement actions.