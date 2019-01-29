

University of Maryland President Wallace D. Loh leaves a state House Appropriations Committee hearing in November in Annapolis. (Mark Gail/For The Washington Post)

Nearly three months ago, University of Maryland President Wallace D. Loh announced he would retire at the end of the school year amid a scandal that erupted in College Park over troubles within the athletic department and the death of a football player.

Now, it’s not clear when Loh, 74, will be leaving.

The University System of Maryland Board of Regents, which oversees the flagship and other public universities in the state, has not launched a search for Loh’s successor. And Loh has not made any public statement to tamp down speculation that he wants to stay in the position beyond June. Allies have urged him to remain at the helm, while skeptics say a transition is needed.

The leadership situation, in other words, appears to be fluid.

“Nothing new at this point, same perspective," U-Md. spokeswoman Katie Lawson wrote in an email Saturday when asked about a report from WTOP radio last week that Loh’s scheduled retirement in June is unlikely. “The president serves at the pleasure of the Board.”

Nor did the state board make clear when a transition would occur.

“The search for the next leader of Maryland’s flagship, the University of Maryland, College Park, will be critically important to the future of that institution, its students, faculty, staff and alumni, and the entire state," the system said in an emailed statement. “With that in mind, we are in the process of speaking to as many stakeholders as possible to better understand the needs of the institution and how a search can best be structured to ensure the selection of the candidate best qualified to continue moving the university -- and our state -- forward. We will share next steps in that process as they are decided.”

Loh, in office since 2010, had announced his retirement in dramatic fashion on Oct. 30 when the state board disclosed that the embattled Maryland football coach, DJ Durkin, would return to his job. Durkin had been placed on leave in August as investigators reviewed allegations of troubles in the football program after the death in June of player Jordan McNair. The 19-year-old had suffered heatstroke during a team workout.

On Oct. 31, as an uproar grew over the matter, Loh defied the board’s wishes and fired Durkin. The state board chairman, James T. Brady, resigned soon afterward. Since then, the board has acknowledged missteps and sought to repair relations with leaders in Annapolis, College Park and elsewhere. Two senior Maryland Democrats — Reps. Steny H. Hoyer and Elijah E. Cummings — in December said they hoped Loh would change his plans and stay.

With about 40,500 students, U-Md. routinely ranks among the nation’s top 25 public universities, according to U.S. News & World Report.

