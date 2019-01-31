

President Trump. (Alex Edelman/AFP)

Reporter

President Trump couldn’t help himself Wednesday and took to Twitter to smack U.S. intelligence chiefs who testified before Congress a day earlier, contradicting the president’s views on key foreign affairs issues, including Iran and the Islamic State.

Director of National Intelligence Daniel Coats said the Islamic State militant group still commands thousands of fighters and is not defeated — as Trump recently declared. CIA Director Gina Haspel said Iran is still technically complying with an international agreement it made with the United States and other powers — even though Trump withdrew from the pact. And so on.

[Trump blasts U.S. intelligence officials, disputes assessments on Iran and other global threats]

Trump lashed out with tweets, including:

When I became President, ISIS was out of control in Syria & running rampant. Since then tremendous progress made, especially over last 5 weeks. Caliphate will soon be destroyed, unthinkable two years ago. Negotiating are proceeding well in Afghanistan after 18 years of fighting.. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 30, 2019

....a source of potential danger and conflict. They are testing Rockets (last week) and more, and are coming very close to the edge. There economy is now crashing, which is the only thing holding them back. Be careful of Iran. Perhaps Intelligence should go back to school! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 30, 2019

Some people were not amused, not only by Trump suggesting his intelligence chiefs should go back to school — considering he frequently says things that are factually incorrect. Here’s some of the reaction:

This is not satire. Unbelievably Trump tells his intelligence officers that they need to go back to school and in the same tweet makes a grammatical error that my 6 year old could spot. Wow, I mean seriously wow https://t.co/ljzPmI8F2p — Chris Medland (@chris_medland) January 30, 2019

"Perhaps Intelligence should go back to school!"



Perhaps you should, for not knowing the difference between "their" and "there". — Burgers (@Burgerrs) January 30, 2019

Donald Trump told his Intel Chiefs to “go back to school” in the same tweet where he revealed he doesn’t know the difference between “there” and “their.” — Palmer Report (@PalmerReport) January 30, 2019