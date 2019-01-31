President Trump couldn’t help himself Wednesday and took to Twitter to smack U.S. intelligence chiefs who testified before Congress a day earlier, contradicting the president’s views on key foreign affairs issues, including Iran and the Islamic State.
Director of National Intelligence Daniel Coats said the Islamic State militant group still commands thousands of fighters and is not defeated — as Trump recently declared. CIA Director Gina Haspel said Iran is still technically complying with an international agreement it made with the United States and other powers — even though Trump withdrew from the pact. And so on.
[Trump blasts U.S. intelligence officials, disputes assessments on Iran and other global threats]
Trump lashed out with tweets, including:
Some people were not amused, not only by Trump suggesting his intelligence chiefs should go back to school — considering he frequently says things that are factually incorrect. Here’s some of the reaction: