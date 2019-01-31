

From left, teachers Lorena Redford, Iris Marin and Mireya Gutierrez attend a rally in downtown Los Angeles on Jan. 18. Los Angeles teachers held a six-day strike in January. (Damian Dovarganes/AP)

What do veteran teachers wish they had known when they were first starting out in the profession? That’s the essence of this post by Brock Cohen of Cleveland Humanities Magnet School in Reseda, Calif., where he works as a digital humanities teacher and an instructional coach.

Cohen taught English and humanities for a dozen years in the Los Angeles Unified School District before leaving to earn a doctorate at the University of Southern California and work at the nonprofit Los Angeles Education Partnership as a schools transformation coach. At the end of his doctoral journey, Cohen took a job at a large South Los Angeles high school as the instructional coach for the faculty and staff, and, to see if he had become a more effective teacher as a result of his studies, he successfully lobbied to teach one ninth-grade class each day.

In a previous post, he explained why he left the classroom to pursue an advanced degree and how he discovered an environment he did not expect when he returned.

In the following piece, Cohen discusses the recent six-day strike by teachers in Los Angeles that resulted in a pact with the Los Angeles Unified School District that provides 6 percent pay raises; more nurses, counselors and other personnel for schools; a minor reduction in some of the district’s huge class sizes, and other things.

By Brock Cohen

The teachers' strike in Los Angeles is officially over, great news for the more than 600,000 children in the Los Angeles Unified School District. The new district-union agreement represents a starting point for communities, districts, and cities to talk about the conditions needed for teachers to cultivate high-quality learning environments in historically marginalized and distressed communities.

As a striking teacher in the Los Angeles Unified School District (LAUSD) and member of United Teachers Los Angeles, the union that called the strike, I spent many hours marching, chanting, and even drumming while railing against poor learning conditions, insufficient staffing, and corporate greed. As the dad of a toddler, walking the picket line also allowed me the rare opportunity to think and reflect. In addition to many other thoughts about public education swimming in my head, I started to wonder what a letter from me to my former struggling teacher self might look like. Here it is.

Dear Me, You’re not a terrible teacher. I know you sometimes think you are, but you’re not. Are there aspects of your teaching you can improve upon? Sure, there are. And you will. You’re reflective, resilient, and compassionate. For the most part, those qualities will serve your students well as you continue to grow. Over time, you’ll increase your knowledge and skills, and that will be reflected in your practice. You’ll soon learn you can be yourself. Your students will appreciate that. You’ll become a teacher-activist, you’ll earn your doctorate in Education Leadership, you’ll become director at an education nonprofit. And then, when you return to the classroom after all that, you’ll fail more spectacularly than ever before. Sometimes you’ll fail due to a lack of experience. Other times you’ll fail because of sheer fatigue. And then there will be times you fail because of your own miscalculations. Lessons will fall flat. You’ll scaffold activities too much or too little. You’ll try a little too hard to be culturally relevant by having students close read “Fight the Power” as a song of protest. Other days your energy will flag because your newest roommate is a three-month-old. Those kinds of failures happen to even the best teachers. Roll with it. Your kids will forgive your faults if they see how much heart you put into your teaching. And you do, so they will. But hear me out: some of those failures you’ve experienced are actually beyond your control. It’s hard for you to see that right now. I know you. You have a sense of purpose, a sense of obligation. But the truth is, those failures rest on the shoulders of folks with infinitely more money, power, and influence than you. Because of this money, power, and influence, they’ll rather successfully convince a good chunk of the public that these failures belong to you and your colleagues – but have nothing to do with their neglect, greed, myopia, or malfeasance. These power players and profiteers ignored those failures then, and they insist on ignoring them now, in 2019, as I write this letter. In some cases, they’ve gotten worse. That’s why 98 percent of all LAUSD teachers walked out last week for the first time in 30 years. Ninety-eight percent. Let that sink in. Ninety-eight percent of any group of humans agreeing on anything – let alone a group of 30,000 folks as diverse, smart, and strong-willed as LAUSD educators – is next to impossible. It happened though. Back to those failures you beat yourself up over. Do you remember your first teacher evaluation? It came less than a month after being hired for your first stint as a public high school English teacher, less than a month after you’d been stuffing envelopes at a Washington Mutual corporate office as a day-to-day temp. After observing your lesson, your evaluating administrator essentially let you know you weren’t cutting it in the classroom. It wasn’t all negative. She began your post-observation debrief session with the things you were good at. Here’s the list: Everything else needed serious work. Highest on the list were the pacing of your lesson, your classroom management, and the level of student engagement. In the end, it took you about 20 minutes of class time just to get through instructions for the opening task. And here’s the thing: your administrator wasn’t wrong about how poorly the lesson went. But she also failed to acknowledge that facilitating learning for over 40 tenth-graders wedged into a small classroom bungalow poses a challenge under the best circumstances. The sheer volume of so many kids virtually eliminated any possibility of individualized instruction for students who needed one-on-one support. Factor in the realities of teaching in a distressed L.A. community in which the vast majority of children grapple with some combination of food insecurity, household chaos, gang violence, toxic stress, and the effects of systematic racism and you get students who struggle to focus, to manage their impulses, and to even stay awake. It’s no wonder you spent the bulk of your lesson struggling to maintain structure and order. Consider these findings: True, failure was unfolding right in front of your and your administrator’s eyes, but not in the way you perceived it. The roots of the failure began years ago, when your students were born into a world that plays favorites, and then segregates, stigmatizes, and castigates the rest. Upon entering school, many of your kids were warehoused in intensely segregated schools, walled off from the social capital of their more affluent and whiter peers. Consequently, teachers like you were publicly flogged because you were failing them when test scores or graduation rates lagged. In their eyes, somehow the last line of defense equated to the buck stops here. Cynically, Corporacrats* and designers of these corrupt systems kept repeating the refrain that “every child can learn” without acknowledging that children borne of inequitable, unjust, morally repugnant systems and institutions have an exponentially rougher road. Very, very soon you will be told to do more. To teach harder. To teach with your hair on fire. More cynical platitudes will be flung your way -- different iterations of putting kids first – that are meant to sow shame in educators who dare to voice concern over their own work environment or emotional well-being. You were doing your best with the tools you had at the time. I know you’re still bothered because of how bright and thoughtful so many of those kids were. Over time, things gradually got better as you developed strong relationships with many of your students. They saw that you cared. They thought you were funny the way kids think dads are funny. They’d sometimes scamper up to you in the hallway and brag about reading a chapter from Catcher in the Rye or Black Boy or Night on their own. They liked doing that, proving to you that they were grown up enough to read independently without you looking over their shoulder. But you rarely had a class during which you didn’t either lose your voice or feel like you’d just run a half-marathon. And then there were those times when you felt as if you’d failed because it took 20 minutes just to get through instructions for the opening task. But you didn’t fail. The real failure was the system that had allowed classes full of high- needs and at-risk students to balloon to 40 or more. If you still don’t believe me, recall what’s taken root when you’ve had more manageable class sizes. Remember that 9th-grader, William, who never did a spot of homework but said your English class was his favorite? During a think-pair-share activity, he revealed to you that your class was the only one he never tried to ditch. It was his second confession to you in the span of 30 seconds, after he’d admitted to not having read one word in Sonia Nazario’s *Enrique’s Journey, the book that had captured the hearts and minds of many of his classmates – his nineteen classmates. As you’ll recall, 9th-grade classes used to be capped at 20-1. Cleveland Humanities Magnet teacher-coordinator Jennifer Macon recalls this, too. “I’m an English teacher. When I first started teaching, it was 20-1 in 9th grade. Now it’s 38. So it’s nearly doubled the paperwork to grade, and to individualize instruction in 57 minutes is too much to ask of one person.” Back to your exchange with William. After a few minutes of banter, he finally revealed to you why he hated reading. He said that books were “boring and stupid” moments before admitting he’d never read one in its entirety. As William’s classmates wrapped up you asked William about the kinds of things that interested him. Do you recall what he said? “Blood. And gore.” “Have you ever heard of Stephen King?” “No. He sounds boring.” The following day, you loaned William your own battered copy of Stephen King’s It, the book that ignited our love affair with reading and scary stories back in the mid-80s. But seriously, what were you thinking? A thousand-plus-page slow-burn horror novel for a child who could barely sit still long enough to concentrate on the instructions for a worksheet? It was one of the Haily-est of Hail Mary passes on your part. Except two days later, during silent reading, while all but a few of his classmates had their noses buried in the final chapters of Enrique’s Journey, William’s eyes were glued to the opening pages of King’s tome. It’s fair to ask if the exchange you had with William about his interests would have ever occurred had he been jammed into a class of 40 or more kids – otherwise known as common practice in elementary, middle, and high school classes throughout California urban public schools in 2019. Buoyed by your modest success with William, you consulted your school librarian, Barbara Halpern, on an outside reading book list that would appeal to your 9th graders, while further improving their literacy. Books that they’d want to read just because. You arrived at the library with a list of titles that exemplified both your cluelessness and the case for having an experienced and committed librarian with her pulse on the latest trends in Young Adult Literature and middle-grade literature, in every school and every school day. If your goal for seeking Barbara’s expertise was to spark a joy of reading for your students, you succeeded. After choosing their outside reading books, your ninth graders read voraciously. A bunch of them finished their books over one weekend and lobbied for another sojourn to the library. This will sound preposterous, but in 2019, many LAUSD schools don’t have a full-time librarian on staff. It stands to reason that more librarians would improve literacy rates for a district that’s replete with struggling or resistant readers. Unfortunately, the district refuses to employ one at every school site. It’s one of the main reasons why we walked out. Moments of success like the conversations with William and the collaboration with Barbara have helped you through some rough times over the years. But sometime soon you will start to lose your passion for teaching. Your classes won’t always bulge at the seams with students, but somehow your largest classes will also have the greatest number of struggling students. Seeing some of your students slip through the cracks, right in front of your eyes, will weigh on you. You’ll begin to see yourself as part of the problem – part of the entrenched dysfunctional system whose implications play out inside your classroom. You’ll try to combat the injustice by pouring more time into lesson planning, sometimes staying up past midnight to engineer activities that will be dynamic enough, relevant enough, creative enough, differentiated enough to fully engage all of your kids. The sheer volume of students, combined with the level of need, will create a quagmire in which positive outcomes for the most vulnerable kids will become the exception rather than the rule. You’ll begin to believe that teaching in LAUSD will forever more mean facing a daily battle against a failed model of schooling. Best regards, Older Me.

Fortunately, my journey didn’t end there.

Three years ago, Jennifer Macon, an old friend of mine who also serves as coordinator of the prestigious Cleveland High School Humanities Magnet, invited me to join her team.

The magnet school offered curricular flexibility for teachers; a writing-intensive, interdisciplinary curriculum that emphasized the humanities; a school principal-educator in Cindy Duong who understood the value of high-quality learning environments; and a culturally diverse blend of students from every conceivable cultural, ethnic, and socioeconomic background in the San Fernando Valley.

As compelling, the magnet’s mission statement placed a premium on imbuing students with a clear understanding of social justice and how it’s achieved.

The opportunity was too good to pass up.

Three years later, I now realize that joining the magnet was one of the best professional decisions I’ve ever made. My teacher journey is a happier one now, though it hasn’t been without its bumps.

During my first year in the Magnet, I spent part of my workday teaching a two-period block of English Language Development (ELD) 1 in the residential school, three hallways away and a world apart from some of the highest achieving kids in the district.

All 42 of my ELD 1 students were first-generation kids, mainly from Guatemala, El Salvador, and Honduras. They checked into school with little or no proficiency in reading, writing, or speaking English. Some students had little formal schooling at all. Many struggled to read or write in their home language; a few even had difficulty writing with a pen or pencil.

Over time, a good portion of them shared their personal histories with me, indirectly through class presentations and journal writings, and during informal side conversations. Some had migrated to the U.S. to escape abusive households or relationships. Others made the trek alone or with fragments of their family in order to seek refuge from the terror wrought by violent gangs or civil unrest in their homeland. I soon learned that a group of three girlfriends with spotty attendance were single moms who rotated child-care duties so that each of them could access some formal language instruction.

I was able to learn many of these valuable details not because of my choppy, high school-level Spanish, but because I benefited from a situation that very few LAUSD educators who teach high numbers of at-risk young people are ever fortunate enough to have access to.

In addition to having me as my students’ primary teacher, a perfectly unusual storm of circumstances allowed for Marie-Claire Henneman (a veteran LAUSD teacher of over 20 years) and a special education assistant, Cristina Frnzyan, to share the teaching load as in-class support staff. Both were proficient in Spanish and exceptional teachers in their own right.

Together the three of us designed dynamic, interactive lessons and an overall powerful learning experience for our students. That’s right: three qualified teachers for one class. That’s not a typo.

“You all complemented each other so well,” says English language and testing coordinator Arelis De La Vega. “It worked like a perfect mechanism. Each of you had a role.”

When I spoke to Henneman this week, she concurred: “I loved our time together. It exemplified shared leadership — you, me, and the kids sharing responsibility for teaching and learning, which are flip sides of the same coin.”

Our students thrived. Most of them began the semester struggling to read one word and finished it reading young adult novellas and writing whole-page journal responses in lucid English.

De La Vega had sensed our collaboration would work before it even came together. “The period before the three of you started teaching them for the first time, I told the students, in Spanish, ‘I’m leaving you in a golden cradle. They will take very good care of you. It will be a great learning experience.’”

Despite being shoehorned into a classroom with more than 40 other students, I knew my ELD kids had a more auspicious setup than the vast majority of their district peers. Most teachers in large urban school districts already know this because they must deal with reality’s ramifications every day: overflowing classes, a paucity of resources, and no additional support personnel to address a deluge of student needs. I was lucky. Without Marie Claire’s and Christina’s support, things could have gone sideways for me in a hurry.

These days, I work full-time in the Cleveland Humanities Magnet, as both a teacher and an instructional coach. This probably sounds absurd, but one of my concerns prior to joining the Magnet was the degree to which classes full of highly efficacious self-starters on the four-year university fast track would even need me as their teacher. Now I get the sense that many of them do. The truth is, I’ve never had so many kids (who don’t need an added grade boost) express to me personally how much they enjoy my class.

More recently, my students expressed their gratitude by walking the picket lines alongside the Cleveland faculty and staff, sometimes amid day-long downpours. Most of them are 17- and 18-year-olds with full-fledged driver’s licenses. Some even have cars. During the strike, with formal instruction at a virtual standstill, no homework, and miles of newfound freedom, they could have almost done anything they desired.

Instead, they chose to show up in front of their school at 7 a.m. each morning, bleary-eyed, sloshing through cold, dank mornings, marching, chanting, shouting, dancing for justice — and then attending the Downtown Los Angeles UTLA rallies in the afternoon, on their own dime, for more of the same. In doing so, they put the magnet’s emphasis on social consciousness, along with their own values and convictions, into fierce action.

Here’s a small sample of the thoughts conveyed by my students on the current state of affairs in LAUSD during different stages of the walkout:

It’s so easy for us to talk and to say we believe in so many things, but it’s a completely different thing when we take action and do something that means a lot to other people where they can see how much you care about something. -- Anastashia Maharani

I think this strike is symbolic for workers in L.A. and throughout the nation, because it inspires other workers as well to not stay passive and to fight what they believe in. Who knows? Maybe this will lead to more strikes. I think teachers are important, workers are important, and we need to stick it to the man…Classroom sizes are unmanageable, and I’ve seen multiple teachers who’ve had mental breakdowns because of their class size. It’s like cramming sardines into a can. Some classes are so big, you don’t learn anything. You just sit there and mess around. -- Matthew Lum

The biggest reason I’m out here with teachers is because I want to show them as much support and love as they show us every single day. They put their blood, sweat, and tears into our curriculum and teaching us and loving us. And I feel like this is the best way to support them and to show them that their students love them just as much as they love their students. -- Alana Gardette-Dupre

The teachers I’ve had have really changed my life, and I owe who I am to the teachers at this school and the Humanities Magnet…Most of my classes throughout middle school and high school have been very oversized. My Math class this year is 45 students. I could not know what we’re learning and no one would ever know. --Jessica Nathan

I’ve had a lot of older people tell me that what I’m doing is not going to make a difference. I’m only seventeen, but I’m already being told that standing on the picket line, standing out in the rain doesn’t matter. But I know that for my education and the education of the next generation, I want it to be better. I want the teachers to be treated with better education, better resources, better funding, and I would like to see a better change for our future. And I think that by standing here and showing up - I know a lot of people would say, it doesn’t matter, you’re one person. But each person matters, each vote matters, each time that you go against people like (LAUSD Superintendent) Beutner and (LAUSD Board Member) Garcia and (LAUSD Board Member) Melvoin, it makes an impact, and that’s why I show up -- and I think that’s why people need to show up. --Julissa Gutierrez

It’s a teacher’s dream to hear their students expressing themselves with such conviction, passion, and eloquence. That I was able to witness it firsthand blew my mind and made me soar with pride.

In the classroom, I now spend most of my time facilitating learning activities, intellectual debates, and content-specific academic conversations, rather than putting out fires, shushing crosstalk, or assessing visibly distressed students’ emotional needs. At the same time, it’s no Shangri La. High expectations lead to a highly competitive environment, which means occasional high stress for both kids and teachers.

Still, a scant fraction of my time is allocated for addressing behavioral issues. This is due, at least in part, to the fact that the Magnet’s classrooms are occupied by uncommonly self-regulated, high-achieving students who require comparatively fewer emotional and academic supports than their district peers. More often than not, their parents have social capital and the wherewithal to navigate their children through a complex points system maze that ultimately culminates with acceptance into a small, academically elite learning community.

Contrast this privileged scenario with the tens of thousands of teachers in large urban school districts across the U.S. who, with sparse resources, teach to enormous class sizes brimming with children who possess the greatest need and, ultimately, receive the least support. That’s not education. It’s triage.

“In Los Angeles, many of our students live at or below the poverty line,” said Marisa Del Pino, a Cleveland Magnet teacher of ninth and 11th-graders. “The majority of these kids are getting services at school that they wouldn’t be getting otherwise. Access to health care — so nurses. Access to psychological services — so counselors and psychiatric social workers. A lot of our students — especially the younger populations — the only meals they can count on during the day are being provided at school. So many of the cuts to education, specifically inside of LAUSD, are impacting our most vulnerable populations.”

In this sense, the UTLA fight against LAUSD Superintendent Austin Beutner and the power brokers of L.A. Unified will serve as a harbinger for thousands of teachers across the United States who will soon have no choice but to fight ferociously for the soul of their schools and the future of public education as a fundamental civil right.

Back to the picket line. One of those thoughts swimming around in my head about education was actually a question that kept repeating itself.

If you’re so happy, why did you walk out?

It was a good question. I intuitively knew it was the right thing to do, but why? The answer finally came to me today, as I bantered with a cluster of my students following the early morning rally. We mostly talked about random stuff. Whether or not “Roma” is actually good. Spike Lee finally earning an overdue “best director” nomination. When the strike might finally end. They were silly, informal conversations that reminded me of how lucky I am to have the conditions necessary to develop real relationships with my students — relationships that may actually help me be a better teacher for them.

It signaled to me that the Cleveland Magnet is a learning environment that all teachers and students deserve. Unfortunately, it’s also an LAUSD anomaly. That’s why I walked out.

*Out of frustration, I created a made-up word I now use to label Democrats who look to private sector solutions when appearing to address social inequities.

**Remember when you were scolded during an LAUSD Prentice-Hall textbook workshop because you were mapping out how to teach Enrique’s Journey instead of listening to the presenter explain how the exercises in the textbook align with the California standardized tests? Good times.