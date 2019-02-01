Officials at American University are investigating the sighting of a person wearing a Confederate flag hoodie in a campus dining hall Thursday night.

“We understand how this could be seen by many as offensive, provocative and threatening,” university spokesman Mark Story said. “We’re gathering information and will share as soon as possible.”

Story said more details would be available Friday afternoon. He also said he could not immediately answer specific questions, including whether the person spotted in the Terrace Dining Room was thought to be a student or connected with the private university in Northwest Washington.

Fanta Aw, vice president of campus life, tweeted the university understands “how this is impacting some in our community.”

It is not the first time Confederate imagery has sparked concern at the university, which has encountered racist episodes in recent years.

In 2017, chunks of cotton were attached to Confederate flag posters and affixed to university walls. They were discovered the same night the university held a presentation introducing an initiative to work on issues around racial inequality.

Earlier that year, bananas were hung from string “in the shape of nooses” and marked with “AKA,” the letters of the Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority, whose membership is predominantly black. University police investigated the incident as a hate crime, but a suspect was never identified.

