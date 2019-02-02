

Jim and Evelyn Piazza listen as then-Centre County District Attorney Stacy Parks Miller announced in 2017 results of an investigation into the death of the couple's son Timothy Piazza. He died after a fraternity event at Pennsylvania State University. (Abby Drey/Centre Daily Times/AP)

The parents of a Pennsylvania State University student who died after a fraternity event have sued 28 former fraternity members, alleging the men led hazing activities and failed to call for help long after it was needed.

Timothy Piazza was 19 when he pledged Beta Theta Pi at Penn State, and fell down a flight of stairs at pledge event Feb. 2, 2017. His death became a national symbol of the dangers of alcohol, hazing and other risky behavior in Greek life.

In the two years since Piazza’s death, his parents, Jim and Evelyn Piazza, have sought reforms in numerous ways, including working with leading Greek associations and advocating legislative changes. And they continue to seek to hold former fraternity members responsible for their son’s death. The Piazzas filed a civil lawsuit in federal court alleging wrongful death, negligence and conspiracy, their attorney Thomas R. Kline announced Friday.

The complaint alleges that the defendants planned and led hazing of new members of the fraternity. For more than 11 hours after Piazza’s fall at the pledge event, fraternity members did not seek to get him help even as he suffered, according to the lawsuit. Some members even slapped and punched him, the complaint claims, and they unsuccessfully sought to hide evidence of hazing once they realized the seriousness of the situation.

The family reached an out-of-court settlement with Penn State, the university announced Friday, which includes efforts to improve safety at fraternities and sororities on campus. Last month, Penn State announced it would create a center, named in Piazza’s honor, to expand research into Greek life and lead efforts to improve safety.

Financial terms of the settlement are confidential, according to Kline, but the agreement includes training students on how to intervene and get help if they observe risky behavior. It also contains measures such as providing information to families and students about violations of anti-hazing rules, and sanctions imposed on chapters.

The lawsuit claims that before Piazza’s fall, St. Moritz Security Services employees spent two or three minutes at the fraternity house checking for any violation of Penn State’s Interfraternity Council policies. That “sham inspection,” the lawsuit claims, enabled the other defendants “to continue hazing Timothy Piazza and others.”

An attorney for St. Mortitz Security Services did not immediately respond to a request for comment Friday evening.

A lawyer who had represented one of the former fraternity members in a criminal case emerging from the incident in 2017 said Friday that the case was tragic but that the extent of Piazza’s medical distress was not apparent to an untrained eye.

Kline said in a written statement that the lawsuit and settlement mark “two milestone developments in this long and difficult journey of Jim and Evelyn Piazza as they fight for the full measure of justice — and permanent Greek life reforms — in memory of their son following his preventable death.”