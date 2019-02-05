Nate Bowling was the 2016 Washington state Teacher of the Year and one of four finalists for the National Teacher of the Year. There were three other finalists who were the winners in their states that year: Jahana Hayes of Connecticut, Shawn Sheehan of Oklahoma and Daniel Jocz of California. Hayes won the national title that year.
So what happened to the four in an era in which teachers are striking and speaking out about low pay, unfair evaluation methods, disrespect from policymakers and insufficient funding of their schools?
Are they all still teaching? The answer is no.
This post, through a series of tweets by Bowling and one by Jocz, tells the tale. Bowling says the story “tells us a lot about what’s happening in our profession.”
In the next tweet, Bowling refers first to Sheehan and then Jocz.
Hayes was elected to the U.S. House as the first African American woman to represent Connecticut in Congress.
Bowling remains a teacher in Tacoma, Wash.
Jocz saw the Bowling tweets and responded this way: