Nate Bowling was the 2016 Washington state Teacher of the Year and one of four finalists for the National Teacher of the Year. There were three other finalists who were the winners in their states that year: Jahana Hayes of Connecticut, Shawn Sheehan of Oklahoma and Daniel Jocz of California. Hayes won the national title that year.

So what happened to the four in an era in which teachers are striking and speaking out about low pay, unfair evaluation methods, disrespect from policymakers and insufficient funding of their schools?

Are they all still teaching? The answer is no.

This post, through a series of tweets by Bowling and one by Jocz, tells the tale. Bowling says the story “tells us a lot about what’s happening in our profession.”

In 2016, I was one of four finalists for National Teacher of the Year. What has happened to each of us since then tells us a lot about what's happening in our profession.



A (snow day) thread. pic.twitter.com/bdEqLf6tdt — nate bowling (@nate_bowling) February 4, 2019

In the next tweet, Bowling refers first to Sheehan and then Jocz.

AP US History YouTube creator @joczproductions changed schools this year after becoming frustrated with the situation at the school he'd worked the last decade. He like thousands of LA teachers spent a chunk of January striking over class-size & lack of supports for students. pic.twitter.com/7n4tqiNZ1Z — nate bowling (@nate_bowling) February 4, 2019

2016 National Teacher of the Year @JahanaHayesCT is no longer teaching and is a member of the US House from Connecticut *insert reggae horn blasts*. pic.twitter.com/m8j6nS65PE — nate bowling (@nate_bowling) February 4, 2019

Hayes was elected to the U.S. House as the first African American woman to represent Connecticut in Congress.

The most important in-school factor impacting student achievement is teacher quality, period. But there's a roiling frustration within our profession and effective, impactful mid-career educators in my overlapping teaching circles are burning out. — nate bowling (@nate_bowling) February 4, 2019

Teachers aren't inter-changeable parts and the departure of effective teachers from high-need schools is a crisis that widens existing inequity in our schools and society.



Again, our neediest deserve our best--not whomever they can get.



End. — nate bowling (@nate_bowling) February 4, 2019

Bowling remains a teacher in Tacoma, Wash.

Jocz saw the Bowling tweets and responded this way: