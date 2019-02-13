

Georgetown University is moving dozens of students out of an apartment complex after engineers found roof damage. (Oliver Contreras/For the Washington Post)

Georgetown University is moving 85 students out of the top floor of an apartment complex this week after structural engineers found roof damage that required swift repairs and reinforcement.

Residents of the Alumni Square complex were notified Monday of the abrupt relocation plan. The university said the 85 affected students will be required to vacate their rooms by Friday evening. They will receive a full credit to their accounts for the $5,703 housing fee paid for the semester, an official said, and will be offered lodging without charge in a hotel and conference center on the campus in Northwest Washington. They will also be offered a full meal plan without charge for the rest of the semester.

About 330 students live in the university complex just outside the school’s main gate at 37th and O streets. The apartments were built in the early 1980s.

The university began investigating the roofing in October after residents of one top-floor unit reported ceiling damage. Repairs were made to seven units, according to an email the university sent students, and pumps were installed on the roofs to remove excess water. Still, engineers determined there was significant damage to the rafters, and they grew concerned about what would happen after a major snowfall or a period of extreme winds.

The mid-semester timing of the move suggested an urgency to the situation. Ordinarily, roof maintenance would occur after students leave for the summer. The university said it was relocating the students “out of an abundance of caution,” allowing repairs to begin this month.

Despite the short notice given to the students, the university said there were “no imminent safety hazards.”

Anthony DiRusso, who identified himself as the father of one dislocated student, said he was dismayed that Georgetown had not released more information about the roofing problem. He said he has been unable to obtain a copy of the engineering report. “I think that’s kind of crazy,” he said Wednesday. “If it’s unsafe for the kids on the top floor, what about the kids on the first and second floors?”

Georgetown spokeswoman Meghan Dubyak replied in an email: “Alumni Square residents on lower floors are safe in their living units while repairs to the top floor are being made. Structural engineers have confirmed that there are no structural concerns with students continuing to occupy the lower floors of the building during this time. In addition to the monitoring that’s taken place since the fall, we are also inspecting the roofs on a daily basis. . . . As we begin repairs to roofs, we will make all reasonable efforts to ensure that the work is minimally disruptive.”

Georgetown has about 19,000 students, including roughly 7,400 undergraduates. Tuition and fees for first-year students are about $54,000 for this school year, according to the nonprofit College Board, with room and board priced at about $16,500. Those prices don’t account for financial aid. Housing and meal charges can vary, officials said.