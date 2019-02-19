Just hours after West Virginia teachers went on strike, state lawmakers voted Tuesday to kill legislation that would have brought charter schools and private school vouchers to the state, measures educators worried would deplete public school funds.

The job action came after Republican state senators pushed a bill they framed as a comprehensive education overhaul. It would have given teachers a raise and delivered more money to rural schools. But it also would have allowed charter schools in the state and created an education savings account for special needs students, permitting them to use public money to attend private schools. The state House of Delegates voted to strip those provisions from the bill. But Monday, the state Senate restored them, spurring teacher unions to call for a statewide strike.

It is unclear whether the vote will end the strike. Union leaders are set to speak Tuesday afternoon to decide whether to remain out of the classroom.

“It’s an historic day in West Virginia. However, we are member-driven and we will listen to our members, and our members will tell us which action we take from here," West Virginia Education Association President Dale Lee told the Charleston Gazette-Mail.

Monday, state senate President Mitch Carmichael (R) panned the teachers in a tweet, accusing unions of protecting their own interests at the expense of children.

“After years of ruining our state’s public education system, the teacher union bosses have finally lost their grip on the Legislature and seemingly have lost their grip on reality,” Carmichael wrote on Twitter. “Comprehensive education reform that will improve student performance, provide parental choice and empower teachers is coming — because parents, taxpayers, and job providers want our broken public education system fixed now.”

Locking our students out of schools because the teachers union bosses have lost is an embarrassment for our state. #wvpol #wveducation — Mitch Carmichael (@SenCarmichaelWV) February 19, 2019

The strike comes a year after West Virginia teachers walked out over low pay and rising health-care costs, stunning the nation and sparking a wave of teacher protests that stretched to California. They won a raise after shutting down schools for nine days, inspiring resurrections in other conservative states, including Oklahoma, Arizona and Kentucky.

Teachers in eight states have now walked out or rallied over education cuts. Educators in Oakland, Calif., plan to strike Thursday, a month after their colleagues in Los Angeles, home to the nation’s second-largest school system, walked off the job.