

Delaware State University in Dover, Del. (Matt Rourke/AP)

Delaware State University officials are investigating allegations that a fraternity engaged in hazing after a car crash killed one student and injured three others.

Activities at the Kappa Alpha Psi chapter on the Dover, Del., campus were suspended pending the outcome of the investigation, according to university spokesman Carlos Holmes.

He declined to give details about the investigation, which was prompted by the hazing allegations, but said the university takes such allegations seriously because student safety is a priority.

Marlon W. Jackson, 23, of Townsend, Del., was taken to a hospital after the crash Saturday afternoon and died Thursday, according to Delaware State Police. He was driving when the car crossed a grassy median, began to spin, and entered the northbound lanes of the highway and into the path of a pickup truck, according to police.

Passenger Giovanni P. Downie, of Brooklyn, N.Y., was taken to a hospital in critical condition. Two passengers in the back seat, Marcus A. Dunn, of Jersey City, and Jordan A. Hannah, of Queens, N.Y., were taken to a hospital in stable condition. The driver of the pickup was also taken to a hospital, according to police.

The accident led people to offer prayers on social media and at two vigils on campus Thursday. “There were prayers, expressions; there were words of encouragement for the community,” Holmes said. “This is something that has been very traumatic for the university.”

Two of the students have returned to the university, Holmes said; one remains hospitalized.

The executive director of Kappa Alpha Psi at the national headquarters in Philadelphia did not respond to a message seeking comment Friday.