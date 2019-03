Actor Lori Loughlin, right, with daughter Olivia Jade Giannulli at "An Unforgettable Evening" in Beverly Hills, Calif., last month. Loughlin is among dozens facing federal charges for their alleged roles in a bribery scheme that enabled privileged students with lackluster grades to attend prestigious colleges and universities. (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Reporter

There was plenty of reaction on social media Tuesday to the stunning federal indictment of several dozen people — including actors Lori Loughlin and Felicity Huffman — charged in a college admissions bribery scandal.

You can read about the scandal here and here.

[FBI accuses wealthy parents, including celebrities, in college-entrance bribery scheme]

[The shocking details: Excerpts from the college admissions scam indictment]

Here’s some of the reaction:

Thinking about all the black, brown, & low-income students who arrive at college & who are made to feel as if they don't deserve to be there, while so many wealthy students have their parents essentially buy their way into these schools & rarely experience the same skepticism. — Clint Smith (@ClintSmithIII) March 12, 2019

you're gonna see a lot of people of color saying this today but let me just add my voice to the chorus. white classmates in high school told me TO MY FACE that i would get into college just for being black. — wikipedia brown, chiberian tiger (@eveewing) March 12, 2019

The part where I lost it is where the rich people using bribes to get their kids into elite colleges were able to DEDUCT THEIR BRIBES FOR A TAX BREAK.https://t.co/b4wcQGD6Ng pic.twitter.com/jKJWptTW8R — Paul McLeod (@pdmcleod) March 12, 2019

The college scam is wild but I will not get past this pic.twitter.com/nYn0PQREuc — lil snoot (@biznatcha) March 12, 2019

This is outrageous. But let’s also acknowledge that even the perfectly legal things some parents can afford impossibly tips the scale in thier kids favor and creates a college admissions system completely tilted towards privilege and wealth. When will we have that conversation? https://t.co/sZDVMcvgZq — Charles M. Blow (@CharlesMBlow) March 12, 2019

Where does the conversation “hey I’m involved in a racketeering ring that gets kids into colleges with bribery and cheating” take place? Spin class? — Andy Richter (@AndyRichter) March 12, 2019

Raise your hand if you are not surprised to learn college admissions is a huge scam — Author Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) March 12, 2019

college admissions is a crapshoot enough to begin with, and honestly who is surprised that the rich and famous continue to get whatever they want — Mary Claire (@maryclaireer) March 12, 2019

a good day to remember that there are black and brown parents who are sitting in prison today because they listed a relative’s address as their own for the chance of their child receiving an adequate public school education — Wesley (@WesleyLowery) March 12, 2019

The saddest funniest thing about this college bribery scandal? These kids went to the best schools, had the best resources, and they couldn't compete with kids who had nothing. Their parents blame affirmative action instead of the fact that little Jackalope McQueasy is lazy. — ❄Mikki Kendall❄ (@Karnythia) March 12, 2019