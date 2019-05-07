

Education Secretary Betsy DeVos testified last month before the House Education and Labor Committee. (Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP)

House Democrats are proposing a sweeping cut in federal funding for charter schools, saying they are “deeply concerned” that the U.S. Education Department “does not intend to be a responsible steward” of taxpayer dollars used to help the charter movement.

The House Appropriations Committee on Tuesday released its proposed 2020 budget for the Education Department and is seeking $75.9 billion. That is $11.9 billion more than President Trump and Education Secretary Betsy DeVos are requesting, and $4.4 billion more than what was enacted in 2019. There are big boosts for Title 1 — a program intended to help children from low-income families — and special education.

The section on charter schools is seeking $400 million for the federal Charter Schools Program, which is $40 million less than what was given last year and $100 million less than Trump’s proposed budget. Trump and DeVos have said that expanding alternatives to traditional public school systems, including charter schools, is their top priority.

Whether Congress will approve this cut is unclear. But the proposal marks a change for Democrats, who for years have largely been as enthusiastic as Republicans about expanding charters.

Charter schools are funded with taxpayer dollars but operated by nonprofit organizations or for-profit companies with varying levels of oversight. Supporters say they are every bit as public as traditional districts, while critics say these schools are part of an effort to privatize public education.

The Obama administration was instrumental in driving the growth of charters, even including it as a goal for states in its $4.3 billion Race to the Top initiative. But recently the charter movement has arrived at what appears to be an inflection point.

Many public school systems are complaining about losing significant funding to charters. Teacher strikes that began in 2018 and have continued this year throughout the country — including in Republican-led states — have helped change the debate about public education funding.

[There's a backlash against charter schools]

A 2018 report by the Education Department’s inspector general slammed the agency’s oversight of the federal Charter Schools Program and made recommendations for improvement that the House legislation says DeVos’s team has ignored. The agency was accused of the same thing in a 2016 inspector general report.

“The committee is deeply concerned that the department does not intend to be a responsible steward of taxpayer dollars when it comes to [Charter Schools Program] funding,” the legislation says.

The committee has included language that would direct the Education Department to implement the recommendations from the 2018 inspector general’s report within six months of the bill’s enactment and brief legislators on its plan within a month.

The legislation also says lawmakers are “concerned” about a recent report issued by the advocacy group the Network for Public Education, which says that as much as $1 billion in federal money was wasted on charter schools that never opened or that closed because of mismanagement and other issues from 2009 to 2016.

“Clearly, the tide is turning regarding charter schools,” said Carol Burris, executive director of the Network for Public Education, who co-wrote the report referred to in the legislation.

“This $100 million slash to the DeVos charter school budget proposal shows that Democrats are becoming increasingly skeptical of pushing money out the door to create new charter schools,” she said. “As equally important as the cut to funding is the demand for the department to heed the reports of the office of the inspector general, better supervise the states and to examine the for-profit virtual charter schools industry.”

[Report: U.S. government wasted up to $1 billion on charter schools and still fails to adequately monitor grants]

Jeanne Allen, founder and CEO of the pro-charter advocacy group Center for Education Reform, acknowledged that sentiment on charters was changing in a new post on her organization’s website. She wrote that charters are indeed “under attack,” in a post titled “Who Is Killing Charter Schools?”

For Title 1, the committee is seeking $16.9 billion, an increase of $1 billion over the 2019 enacted level and Trump’s budget proposal. The committee is seeking $14.5 billion for special education — $1 billion above both the 2019 enacted level and Trump’s proposal.

And the bill would provide money for programs that Trump’s budget seeks to eliminate, including teacher professional-development grants, at $2.6 billion; student support and academic-enrichment grants, at $1.3 billion; and 21st Century Community Learning Centers, at $1.3 billion.

It also includes language directing DeVos “to issue guidance” clarifying that student support and academic funds cannot be used to arm teachers.

Here’s the language from the Appropriations Committee’s proposed legislation regarding charter schools: