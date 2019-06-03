

Actress Lori Loughlin and her husband, clothing designer Mossimo Giannulli, depart federal court in Boston in April after facing charges in the college admissions scandal. (Steven Senne/AP)

Attorneys for actress Lori Loughlin and several other parents charged in the college admissions scandal are scheduled to appear Monday in federal court in Boston for a pretrial discussion of the case.

The defendants are not expected to accompany their legal teams to what is described as an “initial status conference” before a magistrate judge in U.S. District Court.

In March, prosecutors announced charges against 50 people in an alleged scam to help the children of wealthy parents get into prominent universities through fraud. One element of the alleged bribery scheme involved cheating on SAT and ACT admission tests. Another involved using fake athletic credentials to help applicants secure entry to competitive schools as recruited athletes.

Among schools targeted in the scam were Stanford, Georgetown and Yale universities, the University of California at Los Angeles and the University of Southern California.

Of 33 parents charged in the case, 13 have pleaded guilty to conspiring to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud. Among them is actress Felicity Huffman. Another accused parent is expected to plead guilty soon.

Loughlin, known for her role as Aunt Becky on the television show “Full House,” and her husband, fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, are among the 19 parents who have pleaded not guilty to charges of fraud conspiracy and money-laundering conspiracy. Prosecutors allege that Loughlin and Giannulli, who live in Los Angeles, paid a total of $500,000 to facilitate admission of their daughters to USC as purported crew recruits.

Conviction on either count would carry a maximum penalty of up to 20 years in prison, but legal experts predict any prison terms resulting from the case are likely to be far shorter.

The ringleader, admissions consultant William “Rick” Singer, has pleaded guilty to racketeering conspiracy and other charges and has cooperated with investigators. A handful of former athletic coaches and others involved in the scam also have pleaded guilty.

Former Stanford University sailing coach John Vandemoer, who pleaded guilty to racketeering conspiracy, is scheduled to be sentenced June 12. His will be the first sentencing in the case.

Read more:

‘Certainly a possibility’: Prison for parents accused in college admissions scandal?

A Trojan horse: USC was the most frequent target in alleged admissions scheme

‘Three spots’: Alleged bribery of tennis coach stings Georgetown admissions

Abuse of ‘extended time’ on SAT and ACT outrages learning disability community