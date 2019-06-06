

WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 16: Angel Cabrera, president of George Mason University, in 2017. (Jahi Chikwendiu/The Washington Post)

Ángel Cabrera, president of George Mason University for the past seven years, has been named the finalist to become the next president of Georgia Tech, Georgia education officials said Thursday.

Cabrera has steered Virginia’s largest public university since July 2012, seeking to elevate George Mason’s stature as a research institution that serves a broad spectrum of students. He has also dealt with controversies over issues such as how the university can maintain academic independence when it accepts gifts associated with donors including the prominent conservative businessman Charles Koch.

The governing Board of Regents of the University System of Georgia announced the selection of Cabrera as finalist for the Georgia Tech position, pending final action in coming days.

“Dr. Ángel Cabrera has the academic background, leadership skills and community ties necessary to lead a premier research institution like Georgia Tech,” Steve Wrigley, chancellor of the Georgia system, said in a statement. “His strong record of improving student outcomes, increasing enrollment, strengthening research and enhancing stakeholder partnerships will enable him to successfully advance the priorities and meet the needs of the Georgia Tech campus community. I am pleased he’s been selected as the finalist for president, and I am grateful for the hard work of the search committee.”

Cabrera could not be reached for comment Thursday. He holds a master’s degree and doctorate in cognitive psychology from Georgia Tech. He also earned bachelor’s and master’s degrees in computer and electrical engineering from Universidad Politécnica of Madrid in his native Spain.

An avid Twitter user, Cabrera describes himself on that social media platform as president of the “largest and coolest research university in Virginia.”

George Mason had about 37,700 students as of last fall, on its main campus in Fairfax County and other locations in Northern Virginia. It also has a campus in South Korea.

The school he has been recruited to lead, formally known as the Georgia Institute of Technology, is in Atlanta and regarded as one of the nation’s top public universities. With about 29,400 students, Georgia Tech ranks eighth among public universities in a list maintained by U.S. News & World Report, tied with the University of Florida.