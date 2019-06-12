Athletics plays a powerful role in admissions and enrollment at many prominent colleges and universities.

The Washington Post surveyed more than 75 highly ranked research universities and liberal arts colleges about their athletic recruiting and admissions. It also examined a U.S. Education Department database that tracks men’s and women’s varsity athletes in intercollegiate sports.

Here are charts illuminating the scope of varsity athletics at schools on two U.S. News & World Report lists: the top 50 national universities and top 25 liberal arts colleges. Shown are the total number of students in 2017 who played at least one sport, according to the federal data, and the percentage those totals represent of all undergraduates.

Below the two charts are data from colleges in response to The Post survey on the share of admission offers given to recruited athletes.

National universities

Rank School Varsity athletes Percent of enrollment 1 Princeton University 988 19 2 Harvard University 1,115 16 3 Columbia University 775 10 3 Massachusetts Institute of Technology 662 15 3 University of Chicago 471 8 3 Yale University 850 15 7 Stanford University 840 12 8 Duke University 659 10 8 University of Pennsylvania 936 9 10 Johns Hopkins University 599 11 10 Northwestern University 487 6 12 California Institute of Technology 220 23 12 Dartmouth College 889 21 14 Brown University 910 14 14 Vanderbilt University 345 5 16 Cornell University 1,116 8 16 Rice University 363 9 18 University of Notre Dame 718 8 19 University of California at Los Angeles 701 2 19 Washington University in St. Louis 513 7 21 Emory University 383 6 22 Georgetown University 693 10 22 UC-Berkeley 898 3 22 University of Southern California 562 3 25 Carnegie Mellon 425 7 25 University of Virginia 679 4 27 Tufts University 808 15 27 Wake Forest University 369 7 27 University of Michigan 910 3 30 New York University 485 2 30 UC-Santa Barbara 429 2 30 University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill 871 5 33 UC-Irvine 334 1 33 University of Rochester 515 8 35 Brandeis University 333 9 35 Georgia Institute of Technology 407 3 35 University of Florida 530 2 38 Boston College 705 7 38 College of William & Mary 527 9 38 UC-Davis 570 2 41 UC-San Diego 580 2 42 Boston University 575 4 42 Case Western Reserve University 494 10 44 Northeastern University 443 3 44 Tulane University 318 5 46 Pepperdine University 287 9 46 University of Georgia 520 2 46 University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign 519 2 49 Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute 669 11 49 University of Texas at Austin 590 2 49 University of Wisconsin 788 3 49 Villanova University 618 9

Liberal arts colleges

Rank School Varsity athletes Percent of enrollment 1 Williams College 737 36 2 Amherst College 593 32 3 Swarthmore College 402 26 3 Wellesley College No data -- 5 Bowdoin College 653 36 5 Carleton College 369 18 5 Middlebury College 629 25 5 Pomona College* 454 -- 9 Claremont McKenna College** 528 -- 10 Davidson College 428 24 11 Grinnell College 386 23 11 Haverford College 423 33 11 Smith College No data -- 11 Vassar College 405 17 11 Washington and Lee University 515 28 16 Colgate University 592 21 16 Hamilton College 609 32 18 Colby College 664 35 18 Harvey Mudd College** No data -- 18 U.S. Military Academy No data -- 18 Wesleyan University 623 22 22 Bates College 643 36 22 Soka University of America 72 17 22 U.S. Naval Academy No data -- 25 Barnard College*** No data -- 25 University of Richmond 380 13

Notes: *Pomona total includes Pitzer College athletes. **Claremont McKenna total includes Harvey Mudd and Scripps college athletes. ***Barnard athletes play for Columbia.

The Post asked the colleges and universities listed above for the number of admission slots they typically reserve for recruited athletes or for the number of recruited athletes offered admission during their most recent cycle. Most schools declined to provide such data, and many said they had no reserved slots for athletes.

But some disclosed numbers that shed light on the process.