A group of families in the Maryland suburbs who were worried about the price of summer classes got a reprieve after their public school system agreed to waive fees this year for some low-income families.

Last week, students sued the Prince George’s County school system, arguing that mandatory fees charged for summer-school classes violated their right to a free public education.

On Monday, a Prince George’s County Circuit Court judge signed an agreement allowing the plaintiffs to avoid the fees this summer even as the case continues.

“I was so relieved,” said Laurie Tucker, who has three children in Prince George’s schools, and whose son is one of the plaintiffs. “I didn’t have to worry anymore, ‘Okay, how are we going to pay for this, how are we going to pay for that?’ "

Her family was caught off-guard when they moved into the county during her son’s senior year of high school, because two of his remaining required classes weren’t offered during spring semester. He couldn’t graduate on time, and on top of that, they would have to pay for the summer courses needed to complete his degree — $225 per class, far more than her family could afford.

So, she was happy to learn of the fee waiver. “For me, it was a thing of relief first, then excitement,” Tucker said. " ‘Wow, my son is going to graduate in two months!’ ”

The schools in Prince George’s are not the only ones in Maryland that charge for summer school, but the ACLU of Maryland and the Human and Civil Rights Clinic at Howard University School of Law challenged the Prince George’s policy. Some counties in the state offer summer classes for free, and some waive the fees for low-income families.

The case is ongoing, and the agreement does not indicate any position about the merits of the case, said Alvin Thornton, chairman of the Prince George’s school board. But it allows children’s educations to continue without interruption while they work toward a resolution. Thornton said it’s a much larger issue than just summer school in one county, and that children’s access to education should not be impeded by their families’ economic status.

Tucker said her son, a quiet teenager, was so happy at the prospect of graduating this summer that he thanked her and praised the help she had given him. “He’s not mushy, he doesn’t say things like that,” typically, she said. “I kind of got a little tear.”