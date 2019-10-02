

Demonstrators gathered in February 2017 outside Jefferson Middle School Academy in the District to protest the visit of Education Secretary Betsy DeVos. (Amanda Voisard)

Education Secretary Betsy DeVos’s security detail cost $6.24 million for the past budget year and is expected to rise to $7.87 million for the year that started Oct. 1, the U.S. Marshals Service said Wednesday. News of the costs prompted a caustic response on Twitter from Arne Duncan, President Barack Obama’s education secretary for seven years — and the Education Department quickly accused him of “victim-blaming.”

The Marshals Service, which is based in the Justice Department, started providing a protective detail to DeVos on Feb. 13, 2017. She became the first education secretary to receive protection from marshals, who more typically guard judges and witnesses, and catch fugitives. The Marshals Service said it “regularly conducts threat assessments on Ms. DeVos to determine threats to the secretary’s safety."

DeVos, whose confirmation by the Senate was secured only when Vice President Pence broke the tie (the first time in U.S. history), has been a lightning rod for criticism and, officials said, she became the target of threats and protesters at public appearances. Initially, she was provided security by a department security team. That changed after she visited Jefferson Middle School Academy in the District on Feb. 10, 2017, where she was met by protesters who attempted to block the entrance.

On Wednesday, Duncan, a vocal DeVos critic, published a critical tweet about the security costs, saying, “That money could sure buy a lot of books for kids,” and it included a link to a Politico story about DeVos’s protection detail.

That money could sure buy a lot of books for kids... https://t.co/zjCj4S45UP — Arne Duncan (@arneduncan) October 2, 2019

The office of the Education Department’s press secretary (who is Elizabeth Hill) pushed back with this tweet: “It is baffling that Arne Duncan would find fault with the person who is being threatened, instead of blaming the people who are doing the threatening. Victim-blaming comments like this inflame heated rhetoric and part of the problem, not the solution.”

It is baffling that Arne Duncan would find fault with the person who is being threatened, instead of blaming the people who are doing the threatening. Victim-blaming comments like this inflame heated rhetoric and are part of the problem, not the solution. https://t.co/S3pFMSX9QI — ED Press Secretary (@EDPressSec) October 2, 2019

The Marshals Service said Wednesday a new reimbursement agreement between the agency and the Education Department had been reached that anticipated security costs could reach $7.87 million from Oct. 1, 2019, through Sept. 30, 2020. It was first reported by Politico.

Last year, the service projected spending $7.7 million on Devos’s security from Oct. 1, 2018, through Sept. 30, 2019, but an agency representative said Wednesday that $6.24 million was spent. Security costs from Oct. 1, 2017, through Sept. 30, 2018, were $6.79 million. The service said the reimbursement agreement for 2020 was adjusted primarily for cost-of-living increases and anticipated increases in travel and per diem costs.

Here is what the Marshals Service said in an email response to an inquiry about the education secretary’s security detail: