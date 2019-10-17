AD

Lightfoot has said the city cannot afford the teachers’ demands, which include pay raises, a restorative justice coordinator for every school, and hiring more librarians, nurses and teacher’s assistants. She told the Tribune she “must be responsible for the taxpayers who pay for everything that goes on.”

In addition to bread-and-butter issues, teachers are hoping to force the city to commit to easing a housing crisis that has driven out many of the city’s black residents. More than 16,000 students were counted as homeless in 2018. It means teachers, in addition to educating students, often have to ensure their basic needs are being met.

Elementary special-education teacher and union delegate Katie Osgood recalled working at a school where she had a special education student who was homeless and slept in homeless shelters on the weekend.

“We had to find out if she had food and clean clothes,” Osgood said. “This is what our little guys deal with.”

Destiny Harris, a 2019 graduate of Whitney M. Young Magnet High and an activist, battled the city for months as it prepared to turn a shuttered school into a police academy. She said it was emblematic of how the city prioritized resources.

“Chicago Teachers Union is demanding that students be treated like they matter,” said Harris, now a freshman at Howard University.

This is the second time Chicago teachers have gone on strike in seven years. In 2012, teachers battled with then-Mayor Rahm Emanuel, pushing back on his efforts to institute merit pay, tie teacher evaluations to standardized test scores and expand charter schools. It made the city a focal point in the debate over an education policy that favored charter schools and evaluating teachers through standardized testing, and strained the relationship between Emanuel and the union. Teachers nearly went on strike again in 2016, narrowly averting a job action with a last-minute compromise.

This is the second time this year that educators in a large urban district have gone on strike, representing the latest in a wave of teacher activism that has swept the nation. In January, teachers in Los Angeles, the nation’s second-largest school system, went on strike, demanding more resources for traditional public schools. And last year, teachers in a half-dozen states left classrooms for picket lines, demanding higher pay and more classroom resources.

“You see a common thread from West Virginia to Los Angeles to Chicago,” said Randi Weingarten, president of the American Federation of Teachers, the nation’s second-largest teachers union. “It’s about making the sacrifice to help create welcoming and safe environments for our kids and not taking ‘no’ for an answer.”

