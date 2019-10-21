Warren, who in some recent polls has topped the other 18 candidates running for the Democratic nomination, would steer U.S. education policy away from that of President Trump and Education Secretary Betsy DeVos, who have said their top priority is expanding alternatives to traditional public schools.

“To keep our traditional public school systems strong, we must resist efforts to divert public funds out of traditional public schools,” Warren said in the plan. She pointed to charter schools, which are publicly funded but privately operated (and which Warren once supported), as well as DeVos-backed voucher and tuition tax-credit programs that use public money for private and religious school education.

“We should fight back against the privatization, corporatization, and profiteering in our nation’s schools,” she said in her plan, which was applauded by the leaders of the two major teachers unions.

Warren, who has touted dozens of plans for the country, said she would fund her education vision with a proposed “wealth tax.” It would levy a 2 percent tax on wealth above $50 million and 3 percent tax on wealth above $1 billion. Some economics and other Democratic candidates have said the tax would not raise as much as Warren said it would and could not pay for everything she plans.

A spokesperson for the Warren campaign said Sunday that Warren would use the wealth tax to pay for the new pre-K-12 education plan as well as for previously announced initiatives to provide universal child care and early learning opportunities, cancel most student debt, and offer free tuition at public colleges.

And now, the spokesperson said, other plans that Warren had intended to pay for with the wealth tax — to end the opioid crisis, to create a small-business equity fund, and to invest in election security and administration — will be funded by closing the “stepped-up basis” loophole on the tax on inherited assets. Warren says that move will raise more than $100 billion over 10 years.

It is unclear whether her funding proposals will cover the more than $1 trillion in initiatives that Warren has advanced for pre-K through college. But Warren has staked out a pre-K-12 vision that is at least as expansive as any other candidate’s in the Democratic race.

Warren’s plan most resembles that of Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), who has offered what he calls a Thurgood Marshall Plan for Public Education. It includes rethinking the way public schools are funded, giving a major boost in funding to schools in high-poverty areas and freezing all federal money for new charter schools. Former vice president Joe Biden’s education plan is less detailed but includes more spending for schools in high-poverty districts.

America’s public schools are funded heavily, though not exclusively, through property taxes, with the obvious result being that poorer neighborhoods have less to spend on their schools, and federal money intended to help doesn’t come close to closing the gap. Warren said she wants to change that formula and work toward an equitable funding system as she pours more money into high-poverty schools.

Warren’s plan takes aim at some of the most systemic problems in the education world, including segregated classrooms and neighborhoods and low teacher pay. It recognizes that student achievement is affected by out-of-school factors and calls for changing policies on housing, energy and broadband availability that she said affects the ability of students to get a quality education.

It would, among other things:

Quadruple federal Title I funding for high-poverty schools, which would add an additional $450 billion over the next 10 years — as well as changing the way it is implemented so that the neediest students benefit from the funding.

Fund the Individuals With Disabilities Education Act at the level the federal government originally promised — 40 percent of the total — which would add $20 billion a year in new federal grants and expand IDEA funding to young children.

End federal investment in charter school expansion, ban for-profit charter schools and ensure that existing charter schools are subject to the same transparency and accountability requirements as traditional public school districts. She also supports making school districts the only authorizers of charter schools and promised to “crack down on union-busting and discriminatory enrollment, suspension, and expulsion practices in charter schools.”

Reinstate Obama-era protections for transgender students under federal law that were revoked by Trump and take other steps to protect LGBTQ+ students and faculty.

Invest federal dollars to raise teacher pay and strengthen the bargaining power of teachers unions.

Eliminate the use of standardized test scores for high-stakes decisions. The plans says, “As president, I’ll push to prohibit the use of standardized testing as a primary or significant factor in closing a school, firing a teacher, or making any other high-stakes decisions, and encourage schools to use authentic assessments that allow students to demonstrate learning in multiple ways."

Cancel student breakfast and lunch debt and provide free and nutritious school meals.

Ban the storing and selling of student data.

Expand social-emotional learning.

Offer $100 billion in grants to transform 25,000 current public schools into community schools, which provide not only academic programs but also family support, health and social and other services to students.

The plan won applause from the presidents of the two major teachers unions — the National Education Association’s Lily Eskelsen García and the American Federation of Teachers’ Randi Weingarten — but neither has endorsed a Democratic candidate.

Kevin Welner, director of the National Education Policy Center at the University of Colorado at Boulder and a professor specializing in educational policy and law, said Warren’s plan is “designed to move away from the baseless schemes grounded in test-based accountability and school choice, shifting to long-term, sustain investment that would genuinely increase kids’ learning opportunities.”

Warren has, over the years, changed positions on some education issues. She once supported charter schools but in 2016 opposed an initiative in Massachusetts — funded mostly by Republicans — to lift a cap on the number of charters.

In 2015, she co-sponsored an amendment to the Every Student Succeeds Act (ESSA), the successor to the No Child Left Behind law, that explicitly called for the use of standardized test scores to hold schools “accountable.” Now she doesn’t want test scores to be used to decide on whether a school should close.

In a 2003 book, she advocated for a fully funded voucher program that would enable children to attend any public school of their choosing (though not private or religious). But her new plan says nothing about it.

