That person, Alexander Triantis, led U-Md.’s Robert H. Smith School of Business from 2013 until he stepped down in August to become dean of the Carey Business School at Johns Hopkins University.

Officials on the College Park campus of U-Md. said the problems were unearthed through an internal review begun after a former Smith school student raised questions about a contract. According to a statement of preliminary findings issued Friday, the internal review found evidence that “a small number” of Smith school employees were acting on behalf of a foundation affiliated with the school as they entered into federal contracts for executive education that used the university’s name over a period of years.

The Smith School of Business Foundation, the internal review found, “acted outside of its authority in its activities with the federal government.” The university also found “significant evidence” that U-Md. “was purposefully and repeatedly deceived.” The foundation, created in 1973 to support the business school, has been affiliated with the university since 1997.

The university said it has asked the University System of Maryland’s internal audit office to broaden the review, and that the state attorney general is also seeking outside legal counsel in the matter. The university said it fired two individuals “implicated in the investigation” but did not identify them. It also suspended the foundation’s federal contracting activities and assigned a senior university official to oversee its finances.

Triantis did not immediately respond to telephone and email messages at his office Monday seeking comment. An assistant at the Carey School said he would not be available.

Hopkins said in a statement it became aware of the U-Md. review on Friday. “At this point, we are seeking to learn more from the University of Maryland about its review process and preliminary findings,” Karen Lancaster, an assistant vice president at Hopkins, said in an email Monday.

Much about the situation remained publicly unknown, including the dollar amounts of the contracts involved, because U-Md. did not elaborate on written statements.

U-Md. Provost Mary Ann Rankin said in a statement: “The violations are limited to a small number of individuals, but the risk is significant. Their actions could hinder the University’s ability to secure future federal funding.

“It is important to note that the federal agencies have had no complaints about the quality of instruction/training delivered by the Smith School and expect that we will continue to provide the agreed-upon deliverables, in spite of the need to correct the contract irregularities.”

