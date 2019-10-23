Democratic presidential hopefuls swooped in to rebuke it and to offer their platforms on school lunch and education.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) called the plan “cruel and punitive” in tweet, before launching into one of her plans for school lunch debt. Her opponent, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) tweeted that he wants to get rid of all school lunch debt.

This is cruel and punitive. Every kid needs and deserves a nutritious meal in order to learn at school. My plan will push to cancel student breakfast and lunch debt and increase funding to school meals programs so all students can get a nutritious meal. https://t.co/cAdQkw6qKt — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) October 21, 2019

"School lunch debt" is not a phrase that should exist.@Ilhan and I want to eliminate all of it. https://t.co/icVLKvjhIF — Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) October 20, 2019

Sen. Cory Booker, a New Jersey native, also joined the Twitter bandwagon and said that he would “fight for universal free lunch and relieve all school lunch debt.”

No child should go hungry at school—period. As president, I will fight for universal free school lunch and relieve all school lunch debt. https://t.co/ozYTUtGojL — Cory Booker (@CoryBooker) October 22, 2019

Figuring out how to get rid of school lunch debt in a noncontroversial way has been difficult for the Cherry Hill Public School district.

The school district cleared $25,000 in school lunch debt in 2017, but it is already back up to $16,500, according to the Cherry Hill Courier-Post.

In August, school board members proposed only offering tuna fish sandwiches to students who owed between $10 and $20 in debt, reported WTHR. Students who owed more than $20 would’ve been denied meals altogether under that plan.

Opponents of the previous plan have said it was an example of lunch shaming, the Cherry Hill Courier-Post reported.

A local businessman offered to get rid of the debt in September, but the school board has been against donations that would clear the debt because it could deter identifying families who do need help covering the cost of lunches, according to the Courier-Post’s reporting.

School districts are allowed to withhold school lunches from students who have not settled their lunch debt after a period of time and notices, according to the newspaper.

The Cherry Hill Public School district had not been enforcing that policy, but that changed when new debt emerged and notices went unanswered, according to WTHR.

School lunch debt is common, according to the School Nutrition Association, which released a report this year stating that 75 percent of school districts have student lunch debt. The report said student lunch debt is most common in districts with a low prevalence of free or reduced lunch.

About 20 percent of students in the Cherry Hill Public School district are considered economically disadvantaged, according to NBC News’ review of New Jersey’s Department of Education information.

Cherry Hill schools superintendent Joseph Meloche told the Cherry Hill Courier-Post last week that all children his district are fed.

