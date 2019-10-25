The Guardian’s headline: “Betsy DeVos suggests guns be allowed in schools threatened by grizzly bears.” And The Washington Post offered this: “Actually, Betsy DeVos, guns are a pretty lousy way to ward off grizzlies.” Comic Jimmy Kimmel couldn’t help himself: “Betsy DeVos Has A Very Good Reason To Fear Grizzly Bears.”

As bad as that was, the next month presented new, really bad headlines. That was when DeVos was confirmed by the Senate — but only, for the first time in U.S. history, after a vice president had to vote to break a tie.

More recently, there was the week this past March when she got excoriated for her defense of the Trump administration’s plan to end Special Olympics funding — even though it wasn’t her idea and it actually came from the White House’s budget office — and then saw President Trump reverse himself after she struggled to defend it for three days.

Forbes: “Why Betsy DeVos’ Proposal To Defund Special Olympics Is Problematic On Every Level.” CNBC: “Trump pledges to fund Special Olympics, reversing proposal by Education Secretary Betsy DeVos."

And then there was this week. Here are some of the DeVos headlines:

The Post: “Federal judge holds DeVos in contempt in loan case, slaps Education Department with $100,000 fine” — with the Root reporting it this way: “ ‘Cruella’ DeVos Fined $100,000 for Violating Court Order to Stop Collecting Student Loans.”

The Post: “Trump administration let nearly $11 million in student aid go to unaccredited for-profit colleges.”

The Post: “DeVos-appointed official resigns, calls for sweeping student loan forgiveness.”

New York Daily News: “Vice President Pence is odds-on favorite to be ‘Anonymous’ author, followed closely by Betsy DeVos. Melania Trump is the dark horse.”

(Supposedly, the News story says, online oddsmakers at U.S. Bookies have DeVos as the No. 2 most likely author, which makes one wonder far more about the online oddsmakers than whether DeVos could possibly have penned the book.)

U.S. News & World Report: “House Democrats Threaten to Subpoena Betsy DeVos.”

The New Republic: “Could Betsy DeVos cost Trump the election?”

Inside Higher Ed: “Massachusetts AG Sues DeVos Over Debt Relief.”

And the week isn’t, technically, over yet.

