With credit for time served on the day of her arrest in March, Huffman’s term at the low-security prison for women was scheduled to end Sunday.

Under what a public information officer for the Bureau of Prisons described as “ordinary procedure,” Huffman was released before the weekend.

Huffman, of Los Angeles, now will spend a year in supervised release and must perform 250 hours of community service, according to the terms of her sentence. She also was fined $30,000.

More than 30 other parents have been charged in the Varsity Blues bribery scandal. Huffman, an award-winning actress who starred in the hit television series “Desperate Housewives,” was the first parent to be sentenced. Nine others have received prison sentences, with terms lasting as long as five months.

According to an investigator’s affidavit filed in federal court in Boston, Huffman paid $15,000 to a sham charity controlled by disgraced consultant William “Rick” Singer in exchange for help obtaining the fraudulent SAT score.

The affidavit says Huffman’s older daughter took the SAT in December 2017 at a testing center in West Hollywood and received a score of 1420. The test was proctored by a testing expert whom Singer frequently paid, investigators said, to facilitate cheating by surreptitiously correcting answers or otherwise helping students during the exam.

