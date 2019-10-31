Mayor Lori Lightfoot, who faced the first major test of her nascent administration, had initially sought to end the school year without additional days.

Teachers have been on strike since Oct. 17. Classes were canceled 11 days in a school system in which three-quarters of students come from low-income households.

The announcement was made while sign-waving teachers rallied outside city hall in blowing snow, bundled in ponchos and jackets.

It came amid a surge of teacher activism that has sparked strikes and walkouts coast-to-coast, including in West Virginia, Oklahoma and Arizona, where teachers have little bargaining power. This year, teachers in Los Angeles, the nation’s second-largest school district, went on strike in January, and teachers in Oakland, Calif., followed suit the next month. In Chicago, the strike represented the latest chapter in a long history of teacher activism: Teachers last walked out in 2012 and nearly went on strike in 2016.

Chicago teachers this year bargained over familiar issues, including salaries, staffing, class size, and hiring enough nurses and social workers to provide at least one in every school. They also sought to boost the pay of classroom aides, many of whom qualify for public benefits, and to force the city to set up programs to increase teacher diversity.

Educators also made demands that extended far beyond the classroom: They wanted policies to encourage more affordable housing in a city that critics say caters to the wealthy at the expense of longtime working-class residents. The city’s black population has shrunk by a quarter since 2000. Nearly 16,500 students in 2018 were homeless.

Lightfoot repeatedly said the city could not afford teacher demands.

On Tuesday, the city had urged the union to send a proposed agreement to its governing body.

Please review our latest offer to CTU. It's also available at https://t.co/TX374TGVxx pic.twitter.com/CMgq7HTx8V — ChicagoPublicSchools (@ChiPubSchools) October 29, 2019

“Unfortunately, I think there’s been a lot of harm that’s being done to young people,” Lightfoot said at a news conference Tuesday.

As the strike wore on, the stakes were raised. High school seniors applying to college could not get help from teachers and counselors with applications. Sports teams were forced to forfeit postseason play, and teachers were poised to lose their insurance Friday if they did not return to work, according to the Chicago Tribune.

In their protests, Chicago teachers took aim at the city’s redevelopment policy, saying it steers tax incentives to developers who do not need them, leaving schools without enough funding. This week, teachers held a sit-in at the offices of Sterling Bay, a controversial development in Lincoln Yards that received more than $1 billion in tax incentives.

