A gunman opened fire at a high school north of Los Angeles early Thursday, leaving five people injured, law enforcement authorities said.

Deputy Armando Viera of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office said the shooting was reported at 7:38 a.m. Deputies were looking for a man dressed in black clothing and a black hat. A hospital reported it was treating two people in critical condition and that three other people were en route.

Television footage showed students evacuating the school and emergency vehicles responding, with people in gurneys being loaded into ambulances.

More than 230,000 schoolchildren have been exposed to gun violence in their schools, according to a Post analysis.

Saugus High has about 2,400 students, according to federal data.

