This is still a very active situation. Reports of approximately 5 victims being treated. Parents, deputies are on scene everywhere protecting your children.— SCV Sheriff (@SCVSHERIFF) November 14, 2019
Television footage showed students evacuating the school and emergency vehicles responding, with people in gurneys being loaded into ambulances.
More than 230,000 schoolchildren have been exposed to gun violence in their schools, according to a Post analysis.
Saugus High has about 2,400 students, according to federal data.
