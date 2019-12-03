An armed student confronted a school resource officer Tuesday morning at a high school in Wisconsin, leading to an officer-involved shooting, school officials said.

The student and the officer were injured in the incident and taken to local hospitals, according to a public statement by the Oshkosh Area School District. Only one student was hurt, and a state criminal investigation agency will look into the incident at Oshkosh West High School, according to school officials.

The incident followed one in a suburban Milwaukee high school Monday, in which police said a student at Waukesha South High School refused to drop a gun and was shot by a police officer, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported.

Kate Mann, spokeswoman for the Oshkosh Police Department, confirmed that an armed student confronted an officer and that both people were hospitalized, but she did not immediately respond to further questions about the incident.

Katie Nieman, a spokeswoman for the Oshkosh school district, said there was no further information immediately available Tuesday afternoon.

The incident shut down the high school, with students evacuated to a nearby middle school to reunite with their parents.