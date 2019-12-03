The incident followed one in a suburban Milwaukee high school Monday, in which police said a student at Waukesha South High School refused to drop a gun and was shot by a police officer, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported.
Kate Mann, spokeswoman for the Oshkosh Police Department, confirmed that an armed student confronted an officer and that both people were hospitalized, but she did not immediately respond to further questions about the incident.
Katie Nieman, a spokeswoman for the Oshkosh school district, said there was no further information immediately available Tuesday afternoon.
The incident shut down the high school, with students evacuated to a nearby middle school to reunite with their parents.