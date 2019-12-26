Multiple NYPD spokespeople could not say if the teen was arrested, detained or merely spotted by police, and declined to clarify his status. But the New York Times reported the suspect as a 14-year old detained in the Bronx and questioned in a precinct in Manhattan near Morningside Park, where Majors was killed.

Police have said as many as three people attacked Majors in an evening robbery, but they believe the 14-year old was the one who stabbed her, the Times reported. Majors was able to stagger up stairs leading out of Morningside Park. A campus security officer called 911, but she was pronounced dead at a hospital that night.

A 13-year-old boy was arrested Dec. 13 in connection with the slaying and charged as a juvenile with felony murder, but he told detectives he wasn’t the one who wielded the knife, the Associated Press reported.

Another juvenile was questioned for hours on Dec. 13, the AP reported, but he was released without explanation from Harrison.

In an unusual move for a juvenile suspect, police on Friday circulated photos of the 14-year old, asking the public to provide tips on his whereabouts.

Majors, from Charlottesville, was in her first semester at Barnard, an all-woman’s college in Manhattan. She was a musician, a singer and songwriter, and an aspiring journalist, according to friends and family. Her band had just released an album and had played its first New York gig.

“Tess shone very bright in this world,” a family member said of her.

Susan Svrluga and Shayna Jacobs contributed to this report.

