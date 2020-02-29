Janey assessed the problems and crafted plans to fix all that was broken. One of his key priorities, he told me, was getting the city’s social service agencies to work closely with the school district to address students’ social and emotional needs. Janey said that genuine reform must go beyond academics, because what happens to kids outside school affects what they do inside.

He wanted to do all of this not by top-down management but by engaging people in the school system, getting them on board to make the necessary changes — an unusual approach in the emerging era of school reform. Among other changes, he enacted tough new standards for D.C. teachers and students and created an ambitious modernization plan for schools, but he wasn’t in the job long enough to see it all through.

Janey said he knew that the amount of work needed to be done would take at least six or seven years, but he was not given that much time. Newly elected Mayor Adrian Fenty (D), who wanted swift change, fired him in 2007 and hired instead the controversial Michelle Rhee, who represented many things as a school district leader that Janey did not. She believed blaming poor academic performance on a student’s outside life, however impoverished and grim, was an “excuse.”

When he was leaving his job, Janey recounted his time in the District, telling me how frustrating it had been to try to engage city officials and agencies to get seriously involved with his reform effort. He never succeeded at that as he wanted.

Janey died recently, and while there is no point engaging in a “what-might-have-been” exercise, it is worth looking at the core values that drove him as an education leader. This was written by Richard Kahlenberg, director of K-12 equity and senior fellow at The Century Foundation, a nonprofit based in the District, with expertise in education, civil rights and equal opportunity. This appeared on the foundation’s website, and Kahlenberg gave me permission to publish it.

By Richard Kahlenberg

More than any other schools superintendent I have ever met, Clifford B. Janey believed in democracy. While it might be easier to run a school system in a top-down, autocratic fashion, he knew that doing so would send a terrible message to the students who were closely watching how the adults around them behaved. Dr. Janey, who died earlier this month, was the superintendent of schools in Rochester, N.Y. (1995-2002); the District (2004-2007); and Newark (2008-2011). Everywhere he went, he strove to ensure that democracy was at the center of the education that children experienced.

I came to know Cliff when we served together on the board of the Albert Shanker Institute, a progressive think tank associated with the American Federation of Teachers (AFT). Like Al Shanker, the president of the AFT from 1974 to 1997, Cliff could hardly have a conversation about education without talking about democratic values. In that sense, he was the mirror opposite of his successor in the District, Michelle Rhee, who was often autocratic, and who famously invited a camera crew to film her firing a school official.

Cliff believed that to teach children to be good citizens in a democracy, the adults had to demonstrate, through their own actions, that they believed in democratic values. That meant, among other things, including parents, teachers, and community members in decision-making in a way that is visible to students.

In Rochester, for example, Cliff worked with union leader Adam Urbanski to develop a process of “peer assistance and review” for supporting and evaluating teachers. Whereas in most districts, school principals evaluate and fire weak teachers in a top-down fashion, Rochester developed a manifestation of workplace democracy in which expert teachers help struggling colleagues to improve. Only after this mentorship and supportive intervention, if the individual in question just is not cut out for teaching, a joint committee of labor and management makes the recommendation to terminate employment.

Knowing that racial and economic segregation of schools also undercuts the democratic message of public education, Cliff championed a program in Rochester to encourage integration. He adopted an innovative plan to allow greater choice within the public school system, with fairness guidelines to ensure that those choices resulted in greater socioeconomic and racial diversity.

After moving to the District, to take on the role of superintendent there, Cliff continued his commitment to modeling democratic decision-making. He created the D.C. Education Compact, made up of government leaders, community activists, teachers, union officials, business leaders, and people from the philanthropic community to advise him on the district’s strategic plan. Among their recommendations was the adoption of a D.C. version of the highly regarded Massachusetts education standards.

And in the final stretch of his superintendency career, during his tenure in Newark, Cliff created a teacher-run school to model democracy. He arranged for a contract waiver to start the Brick Avon Academy, in which rank-and-file teachers elected fellow teachers to make decisions about curriculum, budgeting and hiring. Teachers felt heard, and the school saw increased test scores in subsequent years.

Cliff was disappointed when the D.C. and Newark school systems both took turns away from his democratic approach in the years after his service with them. In 2016, we teamed up to write a Century Foundation report, “Putting Democracy Back into Public Education,” which noted the decline in democratic practices in both cities.

As chancellor of D.C.’s schools, for example, Rhee proposed getting a congressional declaration of emergency to avoid having to bargain with democratically elected teacher union officials. “Cooperation, collaboration and consensus-building,” she argued, “are way overrated.” In Newark, meanwhile, outside technocrats were given “nearly dictatorial power” to run the schools, journalist Sarah Carr wrote in The Washington Post.

Cliff was deeply alarmed by the rise of President Trump’s right-wing authoritarianism. He saw in it a failure of our schools to educate our youngest citizens and called Trump’s election a “Sputnik moment for civics education.” Cliff also gently prodded fellow progressives when they didn’t uphold egalitarian standards. At a conference we attended on civics education, Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor, the featured speaker, made a well-intentioned point of asking high school students who spoke whether they planned to go to college. The justice would congratulate them when they invariably said yes. When Cliff was given the chance to ask a question, he delicately made clear that students who did not plan to go to college also had a lot to offer and were deserving of support.

Cliff was a warm and loyal friend — and always, like his wonderful wife Barbara, delighted in being a teacher and mentor to young people. He was the first African American teacher some of his students had ever had, and he was known to inspire students of color, in particular, to become teachers themselves.

