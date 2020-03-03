Founded more than a decade ago by Alan Miller, a Pulitzer Prize-winning reporter at the Los Angeles Times, the News Literacy Project aims to teach students how to distinguish between what’s real and fake in the age of digital communication and a president who routinely denounces real news as “fake.”

Now the leading provider of news literacy education, it creates digital curriculums and other resources and works with educators and journalists to teach middle school and high school students how to recognize news and information to trust — and provides them with the tools they need to be informed and engaged participants in a democracy. It uses the standards of high-quality journalism as an aspirational yardstick against which to measure all news and information. Just as important, it provides the next generation with an appreciation of the First Amendment and the role of a free press.

The following material comes from the project’s newsletter, the Sift, which takes the most recent viral rumors, conspiracy theories, hoaxes and journalistic ethics issues and turns them into timely lessons with discussion prompts and links. The Sift, which publishes weekly during the school year, has more than 10,000 subscribers, most of them educators.

Here are lessons from the March 2 edition of the Sift, as provided by the News Literacy Project:

Student finds flaws in Twitter candidate verification

A high school student exposed flaws in Twitter’s process for verifying political candidates when the platform gave its blue check mark — indicating that an account has been verified as legitimate — to a fake “congressional candidate” he invented over Christmas vacation. The student, who is 17, told CNN Business that he decided to create the fake candidate to test Twitter’s verification process, not to deceive anyone. (He is not named in the Feb. 28 report, by Donie O’Sullivan, because he is a minor.)

Using a digital image of an algorithmically generated fake face from the website thispersondoesnotexist.com, the student said he spent about 20 minutes building a website and five minutes creating a Twitter account for his fictional candidate — “Andrew Walz,” a Rhode Island Republican running in the state’s 1st Congressional District. He then successfully applied to have Walz listed on Ballotpedia, which describes itself as “the digital encyclopedia of American politics and elections”; Twitter has partnered with Ballotpedia to help identify candidates’ official campaign accounts.

After the CNN Business article was published, Ballotpedia removed Walz’s page from its site and said it was implementing a new policy for verifying candidate submissions. Twitter suspended @WalzRI, the fake account the student created, and the website Andrew Walz for Congress was updated to state that it was created as “an experiment” to test the verification procedures of both Twitter and Ballotpedia.

Note: Twitter has struggled to develop a fair and consistent verification policy for political candidates (especially for challengers to incumbents in primary elections) that also includes appropriate safeguards against manipulation by bad actors.

Discuss: What does it mean when an account is “verified” on Twitter? Is verification a signal of credibility? Do political candidates have an advantage if their opponents do not have verified accounts? Were this student’s actions — creating a fake candidate, complete with a Twitter account, to test the verification process — ethical or unethical? Is it unfair for Twitter and other social media platforms to verify one candidate in a political race but not others?

Teens turn to TikTok to express political opinions

Young people are using the video-sharing platform TikTok to express political opinions, the New York Times reported on Feb. 27 . Much of the conversation, which spans the political spectrum, is taking place in “hype houses” — group accounts that include posts from a number of individual contributors.

In essence, according to the Times’ Taylor Lorenz, teens are “building short-form TV networks” — or, as Sterling Cade Lewis, a 19-year-old TikTok user, put it, “cable news for young people” (because, he said, CNN, Fox News and other “big-name news media” are “geared toward people who have honestly grown up with a longer attention span”). The hype houses often include debates on issues and critiques of positions from people using TikTok’s duet feature, which allows them to respond to a video with one of their own, posted on a split screen.

Discuss: TikTok used to be known as a social media platform with little political content, but this is changing. Is this a good thing or a bad thing? Why? In October, TikTok banned political advertising from its platform. Is that a good thing or a bad thing? Why?

Idea: Ask students whether they think that TikTok is a suitable and beneficial platform for teens to discuss political issues. Use their opinions to divide students into two groups; then have the groups debate, illustrating their points with examples.

Another idea: Ask students to rank the major social media platforms in terms of their value in political discourse. Which features of the platforms promote the best aspects of productive dialogue, and which tend to result in low-quality discussion?