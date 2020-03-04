More than $7 million was poured into the races, most of it going to three candidates who are pro-charter, and some of the races turned nasty, with charges of anti-Semitism in one and false charges of impropriety in another.
So what happened?
The bottom line: We won’t know the final status of the school board until November, but it looks as if candidates backed by United Teachers Los Angeles, a union that opposes charter expansion, did well in voting.
L.A. County election results show two union-backed candidates easily retained their seats, including one who had been the target of a multimillion-dollar campaign by her opponents. They are Jackie Goldberg and George McKenna.
Two other candidates backed by the union are leading but do not appear to have cleared the threshold to avoid a runoff and will compete in November’s elections. One is incumbent Scott Schmerelson, who was the target of anti-Semitic propaganda during the campaign. The other candidate, Patricia Castellanos, was one of five people running to fill an open seat.
Unless something dramatically changes, we can expect a lot more money to be poured into the runoff campaigns as the fight over the shape of the school board continues.