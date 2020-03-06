The coronavirus initially emerged as a problem for university officials overseas, who responded by recalling students from study-abroad programs or shutting down satellite campuses in China weeks into the semester. To help students continue their classes, the Education Department is allowing schools to temporarily expand their online learning programs or partner with other schools that can meet the demands, without requiring federal approval. Colleges can also offer courses to those students on a schedule that deviates from the standard term if necessary.
If students who were studying overseas take a leave of absence because of the interruption in their program or out of concern about the disease, colleges can hold on to their financial aid funds for 180 days and apply them when the student resumes enrollment.
Although few universities within the United States have canceled classes to prevent the spread of the virus, the guidance makes allowances for the possibility that more will be forced to do so.
In the event that happens, colleges could continue to pay students who hold federal work-study jobs on campus, the department said. If a college temporarily closes and then reopens within the semester, students would not be at risk of losing access to Pell Grant funding.
The agency is also asking college financial aid officers to use their professional judgment to make adjustments as needed if a student’s ability to pay is affected by, for instance, a parent’s employer closing because of the virus.
“It answers a good number of the outstanding questions we had about what institutions should be doing as they’re dealing with new cases of coronavirus popping up,” said Jill Desjean, a policy analyst at the National Association of Student Financial Aid Administrators, a trade group. “There are areas where the department just can’t go any further … and they were specific about what they couldn’t do.”
The Education Department says it has no authority to waive financial aid requirements that federal loans and grants must be returned when students fail to start classes. There are cases in which students traveled overseas but were unable to begin classes because of school closures. That means they will be ineligible to receive student aid for the semester.
Thursday’s guidance is similar to the relief the department typically offers schools affected by natural disasters, Desjean said. The Education Department said it will continue to monitor the effect of the coronavirus on university campuses and provide updates as needed.
“While the coronavirus threat to the American public remains low, we encourage school communities to take all steps to ensure the health and well-being of students, faculty, and staff,” the Education Department wrote in its guidance.
