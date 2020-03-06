The quarter is nearing its end, with a study period, exams and then spring break.
When the spring quarter begins March 30, the school is expected to resume normal operations, officials told the campus, “pending public health guidance.”
Colleges throughout the nation have been bracing for the possibility of an influx of cases as the coronavirus spread from its initial reports overseas to the United States. As the Seattle region began reporting some of the first cases — and the first death — in the United States from the disease last week, many students and others worried they would not be safe in classrooms at the large public university, which has more than 55,000 students at its three campuses.
An online petition calling on the university to close had more than 26,000 digital signatures Friday.
Earlier this week, several cases were confirmed among people connected with colleges, and school officials responded quickly. When a student tested positive for covid-19, Yeshiva University in New York canceled classes at its Washington Heights and Midtown campuses until after March 10. Two community colleges near Seattle closed this week to disinfect their campuses after positive test results surfaced in a student and a faculty member.
For several weeks, University of Washington officials had been reassuring the campus that they were following the guidance of public health officials, that no recommendation had been made to cancel classes or otherwise suspend operations, and that there had been no cases of the disease on campus. Four people tested negative for the virus last month. With a large hospital and several thousand students living in dorms, the campus never really closes, Victor Balta, a spokesman for the university and a member of the UW Advisory Committee on Communicable Diseases, said earlier this week.
But the school announced Friday that a UW staff member had a presumptive positive test result for covid-19, the disease caused by the virus. The staff member, who is at home, has not been in the off-campus building where the employee works since last Friday, according to a letter to campus from Geoffrey Gottlieb, a professor of medicine specializing in infectious diseases who is interim chair of the school’s disease advisory committee. The building has been closed for cleaning.
Starting Monday, classes will no longer meet in person, which university officials said would encourage health precautions such as social distancing.
Most classes have an online component, Balta said, and school officials had been working to ramp up their ability to teach online.