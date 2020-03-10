For the University System of Maryland, which includes the flagship University of Maryland at College Park, spring break begins Saturday and ends March 22. But for tens of thousands of students, the return to schoolwork is likely to be unusual. System Chancellor Jay A. Perman said in a statement he wants to keep students and employees safe.

“Therefore, I strongly urge every university to prepare for students to remain off campus— for at least two weeks — following the end of spring break,” Perman said. “During those two weeks or longer, all USM universities should be prepared to deliver instruction remotely.”

Exactly how Perman’s recommendation will play out at various campuses remains to be seen. U-Md. officials said they plan an announcement later Tuesday.

But it is likely there will be a major shift toward online instruction at the public universities to minimize chances the virus could spread through lecture halls and other student-packed venues.

At American University, where students are on break this week, Provost Daniel J. Myers told faculty the school will halt in-person teaching and use virtual classrooms with video conferencing and other tools. “Although we are moving instruction online, the university is currently remaining open and campus operations continue as normal,” Myers wrote in a letter co-signed with Deputy Provost Mary L. Clark.

Students at AU had been scheduled to return to classes Monday. But Myers and Clark said the break will be extended two days to allow faculty time to prepare for teaching without the usual face-to-face lectures and seminars.

“Starting on March 18, all classes will need to be taught using distance methods through April 3. How exactly this can be done varies substantially by course and discipline, and your schools and colleges will be in touch with further guidance,” Myers and Clark wrote.

“In the meantime, all faculty members will need to ensure that the scaffolding is ready for their move to the online space. The sooner you can accomplish this, the better.”

Sylvia M. Burwell, AU’s president and a former secretary of health and human services under President Barack Obama, said in a statement on the university website: “While the risk to our community remains low at this time, this could change quickly. Our precautionary actions will help limit potential exposure to COVID-19 and enhance our ability to manage and/or isolate any suspected or confirmed cases that may occur at the university.