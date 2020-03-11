Founded more than a decade ago by Alan Miller, a Pulitzer Prize-winning reporter at the Los Angeles Times, the News Literacy Project aims to teach students how to distinguish between what’s real and fake in the age of digital communication and a president who routinely denounces real news as “fake.”

Now the leading provider of news literacy education, it creates digital curriculums and other resources and works with educators and journalists to teach middle school and high school students how to recognize news and information to trust — and provides them with the tools they need to be informed and engaged participants in a democracy. It uses the standards of high-quality journalism as an aspirational yardstick against which to measure all news and information. Just as important, it provides the next generation with an appreciation of the First Amendment and the role of a free press.

The following material comes from the project’s newsletter, the Sift, which takes the most recent viral rumors, conspiracy theories, hoaxes and journalistic ethics issues and turns them into timely lessons with discussion prompts and links. The Sift, which publishes weekly during the school year, has more than 10,000 subscribers, most of them educators.

Here are lessons from the March 9 edition of the Sift, as provided by the News Literacy Project:

Imposter social media accounts

NO: A man in his early 20s did not escape from a mandatory covid-19 [the disease caused by the novel coronavirus] quarantine on a U.S. military base.

NO: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) did not run this Facebook ad about this nonexistent “escapee.”

YES: This ad (note the word “Sponsored”) was purchased by an imposter page named “Covid19” and using the CDC logo.

Bad information

NO: A mainstream media (MSM) news outlet did not stage evidence of covid-19 panic by removing goods from shelves in a grocery store.

YES: The Romanian TV news program Observator did use video of empty store shelves and coolers in a report on Feb. 26 about people buying large quantities of specific items, such as flour, canned goods and water, to prepare for a possible outbreak of the disease.

YES: The photo in the post above was taken during a live report broadcast the next day, and the news channel whose reporter appears in the photo above has debunked this claim.

Note: There is far more misinformation about covid-19 and the strain of coronavirus that causes it than we can adequately address here.

