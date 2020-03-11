It warned that the measures would remain in place until further notice as the situation evolves. The university has about 19,000 students enrolled in many academic units, including its renowned School of Foreign Service, schools of business and medicine, the undergraduate college and the nation’s largest law school.
“We strongly encourage undergraduate students to return to their permanent addresses while this virtual learning environment is in place,” university president John J. DeGioia wrote in a letter to the campus. “Students should avoid returning to campus if possible or return to campus briefly to gather necessary items for the completion of academic work before departing to their permanent addresses.”
With the announcement, Georgetown joins several universities locally and nationally that are shifting gears in response to the public health emergency. On Tuesday, the University of Maryland and American, George Washington and Johns Hopkins universities took similar steps to move toward temporary online education.
“I recognize that this transition to virtual learning will be very challenging and I am deeply grateful to our faculty for their dedication and commitment to our students during these difficult times,” DeGioia wrote.