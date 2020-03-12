The World Health Organization says that the number of confirmed cases of covid-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, has surpassed 126,000 people, and that more than 4,600 have died. The death toll in the United States had reached 38 by early Thursday, with more than 1,3000 cases diagnosed and experts warning that they expect the crisis to worsen in the next few weeks.

As of Thursday, UNESCO reported, 26 countries have shuttered schools and universities, impacting almost 376.9 million children and youths. That was several million more students than the day before, showing the continuing impact from the spread of the coronavirus.

An additional 20 countries have had localized school closures to prevent or contain the spread of the virus, UNESCO said, and if they all went to nationwide closures, more than 500 million more students would be affected.

The United States has seen a rapid rise in the number of students affected by school closures as a result of the spread of the coronavirus, according to a tally being kept by Education Week.

On Wednesday, the number of K-12 students affected by schools that have closed or were scheduled to do so was slightly more than 1 million. By Thursday, it had risen to 1,309,426 students. The reasons for closures include someone in the school community being exposed or diagnosed with the virus, cleaning of buildings, or planning for extended closures and teacher training for online education.

That total does not include the tens of thousands of university students whose schools are closing. They are being sent home, with plans for them to take courses on line, and many are being told not to return for the rest of the school year.

More than 100 colleges and universities have closed, according to this list being kept by Bryan Alexander, a scholar on the faculty of Georgetown University.

States with partial K-12 closures include, according to Education Week, include: California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Missouri, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, Vermont and Washington. The District of Columbia planned to close schools next Monday for a day of teacher training related to the virus.