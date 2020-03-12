Information Regarding School Closings

Hello Laurel Families, this is Dr. Larrimore with a highly important message.

Today we learned that a staff member has recently had contact with a traveler from a Level-3 Country.

Both the staff member and the traveler are healthy, have not been diagnosed with COVID-19, nor have either shown any symptoms associated with the virus. Additionally, the Delaware Division of Public Health has advised us that closing our schools was an unnecessary precaution due to the unlikelihood that our staff member was exposed to—or contracted—the virus.

However, to be abundantly cautious, The Laurel School District will be closing schools and cancelling all extra-curricular activities, starting tomorrow, Thursday, March 12, and will remained closed for the remainder of the week, so that there is an appropriate amount of time devoted to performing deep cleanings of each of our schools. We have contracted-out these services to a third-party company which specializes in thorough, industrial-level cleaning. We make this choice to be transparent, proactive, and fully protective of our students, staff, and community, and we hope to have your support in this decision. Schools will tentatively reopen on Monday, March 16.

As the outbreak of the Coronavirus continues to evolve, The Laurel School District has devised a Pandemic Preparedness Plan to assist us in decision-making in the weeks ahead. It is included in this correspondence and can be found on our district website. We will move through the phases of this plan based on the collective guidance from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), the Delaware Division of Public Health (DPH), and our own internal team to ensure that we make the best possible decision for Laurel and its stakeholders.

Sincerely,

Shawn C. Larrimore

Superintendent, The Laurel School District