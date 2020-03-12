Here’s what he told CNN anchor Wolf Blitzer:
We want to keep them open, Wolf. That’s both about our kids’ education, of course, but also about the realities. We have so many working New Yorkers who have no other place for their kids to be during the day. We have a huge number of single-parent households where they don’t have another place for their kids. They can’t bring their kids to work. There’s a lot of very practical problems.On top of that, if parents don’t have any choice, they will simply not be able to go to work at all and have to stay home with their kids. That includes people we desperately need. Like first responders. Educators. Health-care professionals. We can’t afford a situation where we start to lose all our public servants because they have to stay home because school is not in session.This health-care system ... is going to be stretched in an intense way. I need every healthy health-care profession at their post. I don’t need a situation where they have to stay home because school is not in session. There are a lot of ramifications here. We’re going to do our damnedest to keep our schools stay open.
Although several million U.S. students have already seen their educations interrupted because of closures or scheduled closures, other experts and leaders — in addition to de Blasio — expressed concerns about how school closings affect the health-care system and families.
Michael T. Osterholm, director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota, said in an interview that he leans toward not closing schools because there is no evidence it will stop the virus from spreading.
One-third — or more — of female nurses in the nation are the chief caregivers for children under age 18. “If we take these nurses out of work, we are not just talking about closing schools but also about the impact we are having on health care, which can be dramatic,” he said.
“It is too knee-jerk a reaction to say just close schools out of an abundance of caution when there are potentially serious downsides."
A 2012 report looked at the effects of school closures during the 2009-2010 H1N1 influenza epidemic, which the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said killed 12,469 people and led to 60.8 million cases of the disease. It said the evidence showed “no basis on which to justify statewide rather than school-specific or community-specific authority for school closures.”
It also said: “Nor do these simulations offer evidence to require school closures promptly at the earliest stage of an epidemic. More important are criteria based on monitoring of local case incidence and on authority to sustain closure periods sufficiently to achieve epidemic mitigation.”