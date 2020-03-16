With the country’s schools facing an unprecedented crisis, schools have been ordered closed for days or weeks or even a month. But on Sunday, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine (R) and Texas Education Commissioner Mike Morath said that students in their states may not return to school for the rest of the academic year. There are more than 5.4 million public school students in Texas, and some 1.7 million in Ohio.

On CNN’s “State of the Union” on Sunday morning, DeWine said: “We’ve informed the superintendents why we’ve closed schools for three weeks and …. the odds are this is going to go on a lot longer, and it would not surprise me at all if schools did not open again this year.”

Morath held phone calls with superintendents and legislators Sunday and told them that “large numbers of kid” in schools where there is significant spread of the coronavirus, known as covid-19, could be kept out of school for the rest of the academic year, the Houston Chronicle reported.

Morath could not immediately be reached for comment.

NEW: Texas is "likely looking at large numbers of kids" possibly missing the rest of the school year, Education Commissioner Mike Morath said in a conference call Sunday with superintendents and state officials. https://t.co/LxY8mqBOhO — Jacob Carpenter (@ChronJacob) March 15, 2020

The latest guidance on school closures from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention was not explicit in its recommendations. It said that the available evidence from other countries is those places that did close schools, such as Hong Kong, “have not had more success in reducing spread than those that did not,” such as Singapore.

It also said that “available modeling” indicates that early closures of a few days or two to four weeks “do not impact” the spread of the virus or hospitalizations but may be useful if many students and staff are absent, or to clean buildings and try to trace networks of people who may have been infected.

“There may be some impact” from school closures of eight to 20 weeks, the CDC said, but that modeling shows that other efforts, such as hand-washing and home isolation, “have more impact on both spread of disease and health care measures.”

Meanwhile, state education officials are grappling with a range of issues, such as how to keep students learning while at home and how to feed students who ordinarily depend on schools to provide them with breakfast and lunch. Other issues include what to do about scheduled standardized testing, which occurs in most states every spring as accountability measures for schools.

In Washington state, Gov. Lee Inslee (D) canceled all state standardized assessments for the remainder of the 2020 school year. In guidance for schools provided by the state, it says at one point when discussing graduating seniors, “[a]ssuming school districts reopen later this spring,” suggesting that the Inslee administration is not certain that will happen.

In Illinois, where schools have been closed from March 17 to at least March 30, education officials alerted the public Sunday night that they had no plans to require the days to be made up. The Illinois State Board of Education said in a tweet that it had hosted six virtual town halls with superintendents and other educational leaders and relayed this information: “All of the days during this initial closure March 17-30 will be considered Act of God Days and will not be made up.”

The “Act of God Days” reference refers to a policy that means schools were closed for a condition beyond the control of the district that poses a hazard to the school communities, and that school personnel will be paid through the closure.