The case resonated because of the anxiety so many families feel over college admissions and their concerns that the system was vulnerable to the corrupting influences of money, celebrity and athletics.

Beginning in 2015, Peter Dameris, 60, of Pacific Palisades, Calif., conspired with Singer and Georgetown’s tennis coach to get his son into the selective school by presenting him as a tennis recruit even though he did not play tennis competitively, according to prosecutors.

In April 2016, when his son was admitted to Georgetown, Dameris sent $300,000 to Singer. Dameris will plead guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud, according the U.S. attorney in Boston.

Prosecutors will recommend a sentence of time served, 21 months of home confinement, a fine of $95,000 and restitution, under the terms of his plea agreement.

Richard Crane, an attorney for Dameris, did not immediately respond to a request for comment Friday.

Dameris is the 54th person charged in connection with the case, and the 25th parent to plead guilty.

On Friday two of the most well-known defendants, Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli, entered guilty pleas in the case. Loughlin, an actress, and her husband, Giannulli, a designer, had maintained their innocence for more than a year, but on Thursday prosecutors announced that they had agreed to plead guilty to conspiracy charges and that Loughlin would serve two months and Giannulli would serve five months in prison.

The couple were scheduled to go to trial in October on charges that they paid $500,000 to ensure their daughters’ admission to the University of Southern California, falsely portraying them as recruits to the crew team. Their daughters, who were not rowers, are no longer enrolled at USC.

Gordon Ernst became the tennis coach at Georgetown in 2006. He gave lessons to the Obama family when they were in the White House. In 2017 university officials became troubled about two applicants presented as tennis recruits, according to a university spokeswoman. The applicants were denied admission, Ernst was put on leave and the university launched an investigation. He was later asked to resign.

Georgetown now requires more scrutiny of the credentials of recruits and verifies that those admitted join teams as expected.

University officials were not aware of any criminal wrongdoing until they were contacted by prosecutors in March 2019, according to school officials. They then launched a review of current students who might be involved.

