His writings about adolescence, public school and democracy have appeared in numerous publications, incuding in the books, “The New Teacher Book” and “Rethinking Sexism, Gender and Sexuality.” You can follow him on Twitter @ElijahHawkes.

By T. Elijah Hawkes

I got the call in the middle of the afternoon. Schools had been closed for about a month. I’m sure some school principals got the call sooner, others not yet. A student was in the hospital, and it wasn’t the virus; it was a suicide attempt.

I knew the call would come because so many kids were sad before this. The social isolation and family stress of the covid-19 emergency are exacerbating what was already a crisis of youth sadness.

Earlier this year, not long before school closure, I remember a week when three students from my central Vermont school were in emergency rooms waiting for beds at facilities for adolescents in crisis.

The suicidal ideation we see in some children is an extreme, felt by a small but increasing minority. Varying degrees of hopelessness, however, are felt by many. Recent statistics are astounding.

In 2019, 40 percent of girls in my state reported prolonged feelings of sadness or hopelessness, so much so that daily routines of life were interrupted, according to the Vermont Youth Risk Behavior Survey. This was an 18-point increase over 2017.

This is crisis of childhood spirit. How to respond?

For educators and other caregivers, a big part of the answer is showing children that we recognize their pain.

I remember one student who, with her mother on speakerphone, fell to the floor of our middle school counselor’s office. It wasn’t a seizure, and she wasn’t choking. But she was writhing, tearing out her hair, gasping, crying.

Her mother had just said, “We don’t want to go down this road again,” a reference to elementary school, when she had been hospitalized for suicidal ideation. Her mom then said that she could come home, that they would have some ice cream and watch a movie.

The girl’s distress was terrible to witness, my colleague later told me, but the mother’s seeming lack of capacity to adequately respond was just as upsetting.

Children need to see recognition of their needs reflected in the faces and actions of caregivers. Even if the adult isn’t able to fully address those needs, the child needs to see recognition.

“Still face” is a term that some psychologists use to describe the absence of recognition. The girl’s mother met her child’s distress that day with still face. Children can internalize this as harm and then direct it selfward, as the girl was doing by ripping out her hair. She would also sometimes cut her skin.

Her mom isn’t alone in her struggle to acknowledge the child’s pain. It is not uncommon among teachers and other adults in schools.

In too many schools across the country, a young person with pain in her heart can walk through the doors, go to homeroom with a teacher who knows her, smile at those who smile at her, meet with a counselor to discuss her schedule, and go to various classes with engaging teachers who care — and yet not once hear an invitation to talk, write or think about what she is really feeling inside.

And too many of these girls then go home to quietly do their homework and then just as quietly close the door and cut their arms or thighs to feel some outer confirmation of the reality of the pain inside.

It doesn’t have to be this way.

I recall several years ago that we had one girl who posed a particular challenge for teachers. She simply did no work. She struggled with reading and writing — but when a topic with great personal meaning surfaced, this girl decided to put pen to paper.

Her science, social studies and English teachers had collaborated to design a unit that focused on community wellness, which culminated in a peer-to-peer discussion seminar focused on the question, “Is our community healthy?”

The English teacher supported students’ personal written reflections and prepared them for a respectful discussion of complex topics. The social studies teacher taught about economic forces making life hard for families in the region and helped students identify strengths in their local towns. And the science teacher taught about how addiction works in the human body, since the opiate crisis had begun to affect families in the region.

The girl lived with a grandparent because her own mother struggled with heroin. “The only good addict is a dead addict,” this girl might have heard walking down hallways or the streets in town. But because of her teacher’s careful approach to this unit, her potentially shame-laden story became something she was willing to share.

And schoolwork for Tammy became worth the risk, because the work was personally relevant, and because she could see she was not alone in her pain.

In the face of youth sadness, it is reasonable to call for more school counselors and social workers. But teachers must also carry the work of showing children that we see their pain. This can happen when we connect the curriculum to the basic needs of individuals, families and communities.

But this kind of teaching isn’t easy. Teaching topics with personal relevance requires classrooms of trust. Such classroom communities don’t just happen; they are carefully constructed. Another reason this work isn’t easy is that personal topics often have political implications.

When a painful story is brought out of the closet, we see that others have similar stories and we see how our lives are shaped by common socioeconomic circumstances. And such life circumstances — such as wages, health care and housing — are shaped by the policy decisions of people in power.

If we do it right, teaching that gets personal will also get political. And in a time of political polarization, this is fraught with risk for educators. As we plan for this kind of teaching in the months ahead, teachers will need the support of parents, administrators and the community to do it well.